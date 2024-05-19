Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Finally Get Their Dream Honeymoon After "Nightmare" First Try

Watch : Why Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Canceled Their “Nightmare” Honeymoon

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy finally got the honeymoon of their dreams after a past "nightmare" attempt at a post-wedding vacation.

Together with their baby girl River Rose, 3 months, and Natalie's mom, the Bachelor alum and his wife enjoyed a family getaway in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

"My mom has had River for the afternoon and we went and laid by the beach," Natalie, 25, said on the May 16 episode of The Viall Files podcast, "and had lunch and talked about River the whole time,"

Of course, the couple had plenty more to do on their own while grandma was on babysitting duty. "We have an outdoor shower," said Nick 43, "with a little bit of privacy. We did have sex."

The couple shared several pics from their honeymoon, including photos with River and shots of the family posing on the beach. Natalie captioned one, showing her and Nick showcasing their wedding rings, "Did y'all know we are on our honeymoon or no?"