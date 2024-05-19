NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Finally Get Their Dream Honeymoon After "Nightmare" First Try

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy ended up going on honeymoon after all after their first trip was cut "tragically short." Find out details and see pics from their tropical getaway with their baby girl.

Watch: Why Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Canceled Their “Nightmare” Honeymoon

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy finally got the honeymoon of their dreams after a past "nightmare" attempt at a post-wedding vacation.

Together with their baby girl River Rose, 3 months, and Natalie's mom, the Bachelor alum and his wife enjoyed a family getaway in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

"My mom has had River for the afternoon and we went and laid by the beach," Natalie, 25, said on the May 16 episode of The Viall Files podcast, "and had lunch and talked about River the whole time," 

Of course, the couple had plenty more to do on their own while grandma was on babysitting duty. "We have an outdoor shower," said Nick 43, "with a little bit of privacy. We did have sex."

The couple shared several pics from their honeymoon, including photos with River and shots of the family posing on the beach. Natalie captioned one, showing her and Nick showcasing their wedding rings, "Did y'all know we are on our honeymoon or no?"

photos
Nick Viall & Natalie Joy: Romance Rewind

The family had originally planned to honeymoon on the Turks and Caicos Islands. Earlier this month, soon after the couple's fairytale wedding at Natalie's family farm in Georgia, the family flew to the archipelago nation near the Bahamas but were stopped at customs upon their arrival at the airport. They returned home after being told there was a problem with Natalie's passport.

"The agent stamps the passport," Nick said on the May 2 episode of The Viall Files, "is about to hand it back, and goes, 'There's a page torn here.'"

The Bachelor Nation star continued, "It felt like a nightmare" and said the incident prompted them to cut their honeymoon "tragically short."

Nick said the hotel they booked in Turks and Caicos "graciously" gave them a refund. He later shared what they learned from the experience.

"It was our first test facing adversity as husband and wife," Nick exclusively told E! News. "We were reminded of the importance of focusing on what really matters—having each other's backs and protecting our family."

He added, "We made one another feel safe in a challenging situation."

The family embarked on their honeymoon in Puerto Rico after accepting an offer from Delta Air Lines' vacation provider.

"I want to say the biggest thank you to @deltavacations for giving us the honeymoon of our dreams!!!!" Natalie wrote on her Instagram Story May 17. "I was so sad after what happened originally and they came in and saved the day. We are Delta customers for life."

See pics of the family on their honeymoon below...

Instagram / Natalie Joy

2024 Honeymood in Dorado, Puerto Rico

Instagram / Natalie Joy

Kisses on the Beach

Instagram / Natalie Joy

Showing Off the Rings

Instagram / Nick Viall

Baby River Says Hi

Instagram / Nick Viall

Father-Daughter Moment

Instagram / Nick Viall

Beach Baby

Instagram / Nick Viall

Daddy & Me

Instagram / Natalie Joy

Hot Mama

Instagram / Natalie Joy

Instagram Ready

Instagram / Natalie Joy

Taking Baby for a Ride

Instagram / Natalie Joy

Mommy & Me

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

