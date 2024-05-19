Cassie's Lawyer Responds After Sean "Diddy" Combs' Breaks Silence on 2016 Assault Video

Watch : Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Silence About Alleged Attack in 2016 Video

Cassie's lawyer is speaking out about ex Sean "Diddy" Combs' apologetic response to a 2016 surveillance video that shows him assaulting the singer.

In an Instagram video shared May 19, the rap mogul had referenced the "darkest times" in his life, called his behavior "inexcusable" and said he was "truly sorry," without mentioning the singer.

"Combs' most recent statement is more about himself," Cassie's attorney Meredith Firetog told CNN in a statement later that day, " than the many people he has hurt."

The lawyer added that "no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."

E! News has reached out to lawyers for Cassie and Combs and has not heard back.

CNN had posted the surveillance video, which E! News has not independently verified, May 17. The outlet said the footage, which shows Combs grabbing, shoving, dragging and kicking Cassie in a hallway, was filmed in a since-closed Los Angeles hotel in March 2016, two years before the two broke up after dating on and off for a decade.