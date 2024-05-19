NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Cassie's Lawyer Responds After Sean "Diddy" Combs' Breaks Silence on 2016 Assault Video

After Sean "Diddy" Combs issued an apologetic statement in response to a leaked 2016 video showing him assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie, the singer's lawyer shared her thoughts on his comments.

Watch: Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Silence About Alleged Attack in 2016 Video

Cassie's lawyer is speaking out about ex Sean "Diddy" Combs' apologetic response to a 2016 surveillance video that shows him assaulting the singer.

In an Instagram video shared May 19, the rap mogul had referenced the "darkest times" in his life, called his behavior "inexcusable" and said he was "truly sorry," without mentioning the singer.

"Combs' most recent statement is more about himself," Cassie's attorney Meredith Firetog told CNN in a statement later that day, " than the many people he has hurt."

The lawyer added that "no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."

E! News has reached out to lawyers for Cassie and Combs and has not heard back.

CNN had posted the surveillance video, which E! News has not independently verified, May 17. The outlet said the footage, which shows Combs grabbing, shoving, dragging and kicking Cassie in a hallway, was filmed in a since-closed Los Angeles hotel in March 2016, two years before the two broke up after dating on and off for a decade.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Combs said in his response video. "I was f--ked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

The 54-year-old continued, "I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy, go into rehab. Had to ask God for His mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

Combs made his comments two days after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said in a statement in response to the leaked video that "if the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted."

David M. Benett / Getty Images for Mark's Club

The assault in the surveillance video matches the description of an alleged March 2016 incident that Cassie, previously known as Cassie Ventura and who now also uses her married name of Casandra Fine, had detailed in a sexual abuse, sex trafficking and battery lawsuit she had filed against Combs in November 2023 and settled one day later. At the time, the producer's lawyer told E! News in a statement that "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims."

Combs still faces five other civil lawsuits filed in New York since last fall, accusing him of sexual assault, sexual trafficking and other criminal activity. He has denied all the allegations.

The Grammy winner also remains the subject of a federal investigation following raids on his properties in California and Florida in March. A source familiar with the investigation told NBC News at the time that the inquiry came amid a wave of lawsuits that have been filed against him and that federal officials have already interviewed three people in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

One of Combs' attorneys told NBC News in a statement after the raids that the rapper "was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities" and that his client is innocent and "will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

(E! and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Read on to find out more about Combs' legal troubles...

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Search Warrants Executed on Diddy’s L.A. and Miami Properties

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed search warrants at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami properties on March 25, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News.  

The sources told the outlet the warrant was out of the Southern District of New York, and a spokesperson for HSI New York confirmed to E! News it “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.” 

Law enforcement sources told NBC News the music mogul was in the Miami area when the search warrants were executed. 

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

News about the investigation broke after Combs faced allegations of sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed by multiple accusers starting in November, with the musician denying the allegations. 

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” he wrote in a December statement posted on Instagram. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Diddy’s Attorney Speaks Out

The day after HSI executed the search warrants at Combs' L.A. and Miami properties, his lawyer spoke out

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," attorney Aaron Dyer said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated." 

Dyer noted Combs “was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”  

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” his lawyer's statement continued. “This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads  to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.” 

Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images

And Dyer expressed Combs' intent to defend himself.

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” he added. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

Details About the Raid Revealed

As for what actually went down during the searches, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the warrant told NBC News authorities with the Department of Homeland Security seized phones from Combs’ home in Miami before he was scheduled to travel to the Bahamas, and several sources familiar with the matter added that guns were discovered during the search.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

One source familiar with the matter also told NBC News three women and one man were interviewed by prosecutors and investigators from the Southern District of New York about allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms purportedly tied to Combs.

Miami-Dade Police Department

Diddy’s Associate Brendan Paul Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession

On the same day the search warrants were executed at Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles properties, one of his associates, Brendan Paul, was arrested by the Miami-Dade police on suspicion of drug possession, a law enforcement source familiar with the matter told NBC News

According to the Miami-Dade arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet, Paul was taken into custody for allegedly possessing suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana candy. 

Prison records obtained by NBC News show Paul was released on March 26 after posting bond.

“We do not plan on trying this case in the media,” Paul’s attorney Brian Bieber said in a statement obtained by the outlet, “all issues will be dealt with in court.” 

