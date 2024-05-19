Kansas City Chiefs CEO's Wife and Daughter Speak Out Amid Harrison Butker Controversy

Watch : NFL Responds to Controversial Speech Made By Chiefs Player Harrison Butker

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's wife and eldest daughter are weighing in on the controversy surrounding kicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech at a Catholic college.

Tavia Hunt, who has been married to the billionaire businessman for more than 30 years, shared her thoughts about being a stay-at-home mom May 16, five days after the athlete sparked mixed reactions over his remarks at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., in which he said most female graduates would be "most excited" about marriage and motherhood.

"I've always encouraged my daughters to be highly educated and chase their dreams," the 52-year-old, who also shares daughters Gracie Hunt, 25 and Ava Hunt, 18, and son Knobel Hunt, 20, with Clark, wrote on Instagram, alongside throwback pics of herself with her kids. "I want them to know that they can do whatever they want (that honors God). But I also want them to know that I believe finding a spouse who loves and honors you as or before himself and raising a family together is one of the greatest blessings this world has to offer."