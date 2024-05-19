Sean "Diddy" Combs Breaks Silence About Video Appearing to Show Him Assault Cassie

Sean "Diddy" Combs is speaking out about a surveillance video from years past that reportedly shows him attacking then-girlfriend Cassie.
The rap mogul broke his silence about the footage May 19, two days after it was posted by CNN and after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced it would not be able to file charges against him over the alleged incident due to California's statute of limitations.
"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Combs said in a video shared on his Instagram. "I was f--ked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."
The 54-year-old continued, "I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy, go into rehab. Had to ask God for His mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."
Combs did not mention Cassie, also known as Cassie Ventura, who he dated on and off for about a decade until their 2018 breakup, by name or reference her in any way in the post. E! News has reached out to her rep for comment and has not heard back.
The surveillance video appears to show Combs grabbing, shoving, dragging and kicking then-girlfriend Cassie in a hallway. CNN reported that the footage, which E! News has not independently verified, was filmed in March 2016 in the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, based on publicly available photos of the former hotel's interior.
"We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement after the surveillance video was posted. "We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch."
The group added, "If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted. As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services."
Cassie had mentioned the name of the hotel as the scene of one of several alleged assaults by Combs in a sexual abuse, sex trafficking and battery lawsuit she filed against Combs in November 2023.
In the documents, obtained by E! News, the singer alleges that at the InterContinental Century City "in or around March 2016," the producer "grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape." Cassie added that upon her "information and belief, Mr. Combs paid the InterContinental Century City $50,000 for the hallway security footage from that evening."
She and Combs settled the case one day later, with his lawyer telling E! News in a statement that "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims."
Meanwhile, IHG Hotels & Resorts said that the hotel is no longer under their management, telling NBC News May 17, "IHG did not produce this footage, did not receive money for this footage, and does not have access to it."
Combs still faces five other civil lawsuits filed in New York since last fall, accusing him of sexual assault, sexual trafficking and other criminal activity, NBC News reported. He has denied all the allegations.
(E! and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Read on to find out more about Combs' legal troubles...