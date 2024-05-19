Sean "Diddy" Combs Breaks Silence About Video Appearing to Show Him Assault Cassie

Watch : Sean “Diddy” Combs Allegedly Seen Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura in Video

Sean "Diddy" Combs is speaking out about a surveillance video from years past that reportedly shows him attacking then-girlfriend Cassie.

The rap mogul broke his silence about the footage May 19, two days after it was posted by CNN and after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced it would not be able to file charges against him over the alleged incident due to California's statute of limitations.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Combs said in a video shared on his Instagram. "I was f--ked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

The 54-year-old continued, "I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy, go into rehab. Had to ask God for His mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."