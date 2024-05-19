Travis Kelce Shares Favorite Parts of Italy Trip With Taylor Swift

Watch : Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Enchanting Date in Lake Como

That's amóre for Travis Kelce.

After the Kansas City Chiefs tight end enjoyed a romantic trip to Italy with girlfriend Taylor Swift, he couldn't help but rave about the experience—especially when it came to the "unbelievable" food. As he told reporters on the red carpet at his Kelce Jam concert in Kansas on May 18, his favorite meal during the getaway was a butter ravioli dish, which he called "amazing."

Taylor and Travis' vacation—which included a sweet boat ride in Lake Como—clearly left an impression on the NFL star, who noted that the locale was "beautiful."

He added, "It's the best food and the best views in the world."

But as for Travis' favorite part of his entire Europe trip? That would be his experience at Taylor's Eras Tour concert in Paris on May 12 alongside Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

"Taylor's shows are unbelievable," he told reporters. "If you haven't been to them, you gotta try them."