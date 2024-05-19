Travis Kelce Shares Favorite Parts of Italy Trip With Taylor Swift

That's amóre for Travis Kelce.
After the Kansas City Chiefs tight end enjoyed a romantic trip to Italy with girlfriend Taylor Swift, he couldn't help but rave about the experience—especially when it came to the "unbelievable" food. As he told reporters on the red carpet at his Kelce Jam concert in Kansas on May 18, his favorite meal during the getaway was a butter ravioli dish, which he called "amazing."
Taylor and Travis' vacation—which included a sweet boat ride in Lake Como—clearly left an impression on the NFL star, who noted that the locale was "beautiful."
He added, "It's the best food and the best views in the world."
But as for Travis' favorite part of his entire Europe trip? That would be his experience at Taylor's Eras Tour concert in Paris on May 12 alongside Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.
"Taylor's shows are unbelievable," he told reporters. "If you haven't been to them, you gotta try them."
And while Taylor's latest stop in Stockholm, Sweden, meant she wasn't able to attend Kelce Jam, the Grammy winner was able to show her support in other ways, according to Travis. He recalled that she told him to "go out and have fun."
"She wishes she was here, I know that," he shared on the red carpet, "but she's got a lot of people she's performing for."
Travis himself stepped into his performing shoes at the second annual Kelce Jam—which was headlined by Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz—where he served as host to hype up the crowd and thank fans for all their support for his team after their back-to-back Super Bowl wins.
"Are you ready to jam?" he later shouted at the crowd at the Azura Amphitheater. "Let's turn this s--t up, baby! Who's ready to fight for your right to party?"
We're ready for it.
