Target Drops New Collection With Content Creator Jeneé Naylor Full of Summer Styles & More Cute Finds

With summer right around the corner, Target, renowned for its budget-friendly summer essentials, continues to impress with its latest release: the sixth collection from their Future Collective line, in collaboration with trendsetter and style influencer Jeneé Naylor.
Drawing inspiration from Jeneé's personal fashion ethos, it's a curated selection of versatile, chic, and summer-ready pieces designed to cater to diverse tastes and body types. From flowy dresses that effortlessly transition from day to night to sharp summer suits perfect for any occasion, and from laid-back denim dressing to coordinated sets that make styling a breeze, this collection has it all.
And the best part? Sizes also range from XXS to 4X and 00 to 30, ensuring that everyone can find their perfect fit and feel confident in what they wear. Plus, with prices ranging from $22 to $45, and the majority of items priced under $35, looking stylish and staying within budget has never been easier. So, whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or keeping it casual for a day out running errands, Jeneé's collection has everything you need to elevate your summer wardrobe.
Corset Mini Dress - Future Collective with Jenee Naylor
This sleeveless mini dress features a corset bodice made from soft woven cotton fabric with a comfortable lining and a side zipper closure for a snug fit. Choose from two colorways.
High-Rise Belted Shorts - Future Collective with Jenee Naylor
Elevate your wardrobe with these chic high-rise belted shorts from Future Collective with Jenee Naylor. Made from a lightweight cotton-rayon blend, they feature a customizable high-rise waist with a stylish fabric belt and handy side pockets.
High-Rise Distressed Wide Leg Jeans - Future Collective with Jenee Naylor
Crafted from midweight cotton and recycled cotton, these high-rise, wide-leg jeans offer a perfect blend of style and sustainability. With a medium-wash finish, destructed accents, and classic five-pocket design, they ensure a snug fit with a belt-loop waistband and fly button zipper closure.
Open Stitch Ankle Length Dress - Future Collective with Jenee Naylor
There's plenty to love about this open stitch ankle length dress crafted from lightweight 100% rayon in a mesmerizing copper hue. Boasting a sleeveless silhouette with a halter neckline and crisscross string ties at the back, it offers both breezy comfort and a customizable fit.
Ribbed Peplum Sweater - Future Collective with Jenee Naylor
For a statement top you can wear all summer long, opt for this chic ribbed peplum sweater tailored in a strapless design and adorned with a timeless navy blue and cream striped pattern. Crafted from soft fabric with front and back elastic, it ensures both comfort and a secure fit.
Braided Sweater Tank Top - Future Collective with Jenee Naylor
If you're looking for a top that's reminiscent of the crochet trend, you'll love this braided sweater tank boasting a chic dark brown hue and intricate braided detailing for a standout look. Pair it with its matching skirt for a cute summer set.
Ruffle Ankle Length Dress - Future Collective with Jenee Naylor
This sleeveless ankle-length dress, crafted from lightweight recycled polyester with full lining, boasts a charming V-neckline with cascading ruffles at the front and back. Complete with a side slit, style it with your favorite heels and accessories for a stunning and effortlessly chic ensemble that transitions seamlessly from day to night.
One Shoulder Draped Midi Dress - Future Collective with Jenee Naylor
This one-shoulder draped midi dress is crafted from recycled polyester jersey with a hint of stretch for all-day comfort. Its relaxed drape silhouette, complemented by an off-the-shoulder neckline, and versatile midi length in timeless black make it a go-to choice for any occasion, from formal events to dinners with the girls.
Sleeveless Blazer Mini Dress - Future Collective with Jenee Naylor
For a go-to officewear look, we recommend snagging this sleeveless blazer dress. Cut to a relaxed mini length, it sports a casual collared neckline and double-breasted button front, finished with faux front pockets for an effortlessly stylish look you can always count on for days when you have nothing to wear.
Sleeveless Denim Button-Front Midi Dress - Future Collective with Jenee Naylor
Full denim looks are back and we're obsessed with easy-to-wear looks like this sleeveless denim midi dress. Featuring a notched collar neckline, full-length button-down front, and side pockets, it's cinched at the waist with a matching fabric belt for a personalized fit.
