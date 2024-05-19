Target Drops New Collection With Content Creator Jeneé Naylor Full of Summer Styles & More Cute Finds

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With summer right around the corner, Target, renowned for its budget-friendly summer essentials, continues to impress with its latest release: the sixth collection from their Future Collective line, in collaboration with trendsetter and style influencer Jeneé Naylor.

Drawing inspiration from Jeneé's personal fashion ethos, it's a curated selection of versatile, chic, and summer-ready pieces designed to cater to diverse tastes and body types. From flowy dresses that effortlessly transition from day to night to sharp summer suits perfect for any occasion, and from laid-back denim dressing to coordinated sets that make styling a breeze, this collection has it all.

And the best part? Sizes also range from XXS to 4X and 00 to 30, ensuring that everyone can find their perfect fit and feel confident in what they wear. Plus, with prices ranging from $22 to $45, and the majority of items priced under $35, looking stylish and staying within budget has never been easier. So, whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or keeping it casual for a day out running errands, Jeneé's collection has everything you need to elevate your summer wardrobe.