John Stamos Shares Never-Before-Seen Full House Reunion Photo With Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Have mercy.
You may get emotional seeing John Stamos' newly posted never-before-seen photo of the cast of Full House reuniting for a bittersweet reason: To attend costar Bob Saget's funeral back in 2022.
The pic, shared May 17 in honor of the late comedian's 68th birthday, was taken by another friend of Bob, "RoastMaster General" comic Jeff Ross. It shows Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Scott Weinger, and twins Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen—who have largely kept out of the spotlight for more than a decade—as well as series creator Jeff Franklin gathered with John behind a Dumbo the Flying Elephant Disneyland ride seat displayed in his home.
"Happy Birthday Bob," the actor, who played Uncle Jesse on the '80s and '90s sitcom, captioned his May 17 Instagram post. "This was taken as we gathered for his funeral. Though Bob wasn't there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears. That day, each of us felt the weight of his absence and the strength of the bond he nurtured among us."
John said Bob was the "heart of our Full House family," adding, "His legacy of kindness and compassion was evident in the faces around me, (on Dumbo) in the gentle ways we supported one another, echoing the love he always extended. We celebrated a life that was a true gift to us all."
The Full House alum continued, "Bob, you are with us in every joke we share and every hug we give. Rest in peace, dear friend. Your family misses you more than words can say."
Jodie commented, "I love you. This time together was so special… painful. But we all really came together exactly like he would've wanted."
Bob's wife Kelly Rizzo also wrote, "I love you. This picture is wonderful."
The actor, who had a few years ago reprised his role of Danny Tanner on Jeff's sequel series Fuller House along with all the franchise' stars aside from the Olsens, was found dead at age 65 in a Florida hotel room in January 2022. He was later laid to rest at a funeral in Los Angeles, attended by his Full House costars, more friends, his wife and his three daughters Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara from his previous marriage.
A medical examiner's report obtained by E! News determined he had died of head trauma. Bob's family said that authorities concluded that he had "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep." They added that no drugs or alcohol were involved.
This past January, Full House alumni paid tribute to Bob on the second anniversary of his death.
"It almost gets weirder as time goes on because I'm like, ‘Wow, it's been a long time since I've heard from Bob.' And I'm like, 'Oh,'" Andrea Barber, who portrayed the Tanner family's neighbor Kimmy Gibbler, said in an Instagram clip that showed the cast on a video call. "It's so weird to have gone two years without getting a crazy long text from him or a neurotic phone call. It's so weird that it's been two years."
Dave said, "Look what Bob gave us. He gave us this. He gave us this moment right here. Always keep that person alive somehow, and that's what we're doing. And I think through grief, that's a really important thing to remember is to keep them alive just by talking about them, and celebrating them and remembering them in a way that they would want you to."
Read on to find out 25 surprising secrets about Full House...