John Stamos Shares Never-Before-Seen Full House Reunion Photo With Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Jodie commented, "I love you. This time together was so special… painful. But we all really came together exactly like he would've wanted."

Bob's wife Kelly Rizzo also wrote, "I love you. This picture is wonderful."

The actor, who had a few years ago reprised his role of Danny Tanner on Jeff's sequel series Fuller House along with all the franchise' stars aside from the Olsens, was found dead at age 65 in a Florida hotel room in January 2022. He was later laid to rest at a funeral in Los Angeles, attended by his Full House costars, more friends, his wife and his three daughters Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara from his previous marriage.

A medical examiner's report obtained by E! News determined he had died of head trauma. Bob's family said that authorities concluded that he had "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep." They added that no drugs or alcohol were involved.

This past January, Full House alumni paid tribute to Bob on the second anniversary of his death.

"It almost gets weirder as time goes on because I'm like, ‘Wow, it's been a long time since I've heard from Bob.' And I'm like, 'Oh,'" Andrea Barber, who portrayed the Tanner family's neighbor Kimmy Gibbler, said in an Instagram clip that showed the cast on a video call. "It's so weird to have gone two years without getting a crazy long text from him or a neurotic phone call. It's so weird that it's been two years."

Dave said, "Look what Bob gave us. He gave us this. He gave us this moment right here. Always keep that person alive somehow, and that's what we're doing. And I think through grief, that's a really important thing to remember is to keep them alive just by talking about them, and celebrating them and remembering them in a way that they would want you to."

