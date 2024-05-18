Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Reportedly Obtains Restraining Order Against Ex David Eason

Watch : ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Files for Separation From David Eason After 6 Years

Jenelle Evans has been granted a restraining order against her ex David Eason months after their breakup, according to multiple reports.

On May 16, the Teen Mom star obtained a six-month domestic violence protective order for her and her three children, one of whom she shares with her estranged husband, People reported.

"Jenelle is excited to move forward with her life," her manager August Keen told the outlet in a statement posted May 18. "She expressed huge relief after the judge granted the restraining order."

E! News has reached out to reps for Jenelle and David for comment but hasn't heard back.

Jenelle, 32, had filed a complaint for separation from her husband in February in North Carolina. In the documents, obtained by The Sun, she alleged her ex had "exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior" toward her throughout their six-year marriage.

The couple shares 7-year-old daughter Ensley, while Jenelle is also mom to sons Jace, 14, and Kaiser, 9, from previous relationships. David is also dad to daughter Maryssa, 16.