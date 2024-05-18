Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Reportedly Obtains Restraining Order Against Ex David Eason

Jenelle Evans has been granted a restraining order against her ex David Eason months after their breakup, according to multiple reports.
On May 16, the Teen Mom star obtained a six-month domestic violence protective order for her and her three children, one of whom she shares with her estranged husband, People reported.
"Jenelle is excited to move forward with her life," her manager August Keen told the outlet in a statement posted May 18. "She expressed huge relief after the judge granted the restraining order."
E! News has reached out to reps for Jenelle and David for comment but hasn't heard back.
Jenelle, 32, had filed a complaint for separation from her husband in February in North Carolina. In the documents, obtained by The Sun, she alleged her ex had "exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior" toward her throughout their six-year marriage.
The couple shares 7-year-old daughter Ensley, while Jenelle is also mom to sons Jace, 14, and Kaiser, 9, from previous relationships. David is also dad to daughter Maryssa, 16.
Jenelle's complaint for separation—often submitted one year before what North Carolina considers an "absolute divorce"—comes four months after David was charged with a child abuse over an incident involving Jace. E! News had reached out to his attorney for comment on the case but did not hear back.
Amid her personal and legal woes, Janelle has returned to the Teen Mom franchise. Earlier this month, MTV announced in a press release that she will be making a special appearance on the season two premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter May 30 "amid her divorce and life-changing moves."
This marks the second appearance on the latest installment of the reality franchise for Jenelle, a former cast member on Teen Mom 2, since she appeared on one episode of its debut season in 2022. MTV had previously parted ways with her in 2019 amid reports that David shot and killed their family dog. Police later said in a statement that investigators "located no physical evidence to substantiate that the allegations against David Eason are factual" and no charges were filed.
After the alleged incident was first reported, David shared a since-deleted Instagram video of the dog appearing to snap at Ensley's face, writing, "I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face... whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s--t at all. I'm all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission."