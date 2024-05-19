Travis Kelce Cheekily Reveals How He's Changed Over the Past Year

Watch : Travis Kelce Details “Electric” Time Seeing Taylor Swift in Paris

Travis Kelce has fought for his right to party.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end threw a giant outdoor party on May 18 for his second annual Kelce Jam concert at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kan. But a lot has changed for the NFL star since he debuted the feel-good event last year.

As Kelce quipped in an exclusive interview with E! News, "I've won two Super Bowls."

But when it comes for his personal evolution over the past year in the spotlight, Kelce explained that he has remained true to who he is.

"I've kind of been the same person my entire career," he told E! on the red carpet. "Just always trying to live and learn and get better as a person. I'm just extremely grateful that we've had the showing that we've gotten this year."

However, Kelce Jam—which featured performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz as a way to give back to Kansas City—isn't the only way Kelce is filling his time in the offseason. Before he embarked on a trip to Italy with Taylor Swift, the athlete officially kicked off his acting career by filming alongside Emmy winner Niecy Nash for Ryan Murphy's upcoming horror show Grotesquerie.