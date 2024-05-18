Kelly Stafford, Wife of NFL's Matthew Stanford, Weighs in on Harrison Butker Controversy

In his speech, Butker said he thought female students had been told "diabolical lies," adding, "How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

He continued, "I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."

To the male students, Harrison said, "Be unapologetic in your masculinity, fighting against the cultural emasculation of men."

The athlete also said in his speech that "things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values in media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder."

Later, in an unrelated part of the speech, Harrison referenced the lyric "familiarity breeds contempt" from Taylor Swift's 2022 song "Bejeweled" after referring to her solely as his "teammate's girlfriend."

The track from the 14-time Grammy winner, who has been dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce since last summer, has a female empowerment theme, with the preceding lyrics being, "Best believe I'm still bejeweled / When I walk in the room / I can still make the whole place shimmer / And when I meet the band / They ask, 'Do you have a man?' / I could still say, 'I don't remember.'