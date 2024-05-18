NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Authorities Address "Disturbing" Video Appearing to Show Sean "Diddy" Combs Assaulting Cassie

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has issued a statement about a surveillance video that appears to show Sean "Diddy" Combs attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie in a hallway.

Watch: Sean “Diddy” Combs Allegedly Seen Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura in Video

Content warning: This story contains details of domestic violence.

Los Angeles prosecutors are speaking out about a surveillance video appearing to show Sean "Diddy" Combs grabbing, shoving, dragging and kicking then-girlfriend Cassie years ago in a hallway.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office issued a statement about the clip May 17, after it was posted by CNN, which reported that the footage was filmed in 2016.

"We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles," the group said on Facebook. "We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch."

The office added that it would not be able to take action against Combs. "If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted," the statement said. "As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services."

Sean "Diddy" Combs' Family Tree

E! News has reached out to Combs' rep for comment on the surveillance video but has not heard back.

CNN reported that the footage, which E! News has not independently verified, was filmed in March 2016, two years after Cassie and Combs ended their decade-long relationship. The outlet said it was recorded in the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, based on publicly available photos of the former hotel's interior.

In a sexual abuse, sex trafficking and battery lawsuit Cassie filed against the rap mogul in November 2023, obtained by E! News, the singer details several alleged assaults by Combs, including one she said took place at the InterContinental Century City "in or around March 2016."

She alleged that in the hallway, the producer "grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape." Cassie added that upon her "information and belief, Mr. Combs paid the InterContinental Century City $50,000 for the hallway security footage from that evening."

She and Combs settled the case one day later, with his lawyer telling E! News in a statement that "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims."

Meanwhile, IHG Hotels & Resorts said that the hotel in the alleged incident is no longer under their management, telling NBC News May 17, "IHG did not produce this footage, did not receive money for this footage, and does not have access to it,"

Combs still faces five other civil lawsuits filed in New York since last fall, accusing him of sexual assault, sexual trafficking and other criminal activity, NBC News reported. He has denied all the allegations.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Dave M. Benett/Getty Images for Mark's Club

This past March, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents executed search warrants on Combs' Los Angeles and Miami properties. A source familiar with the investigation told NBC News that Combs is a subject of a federal investigation amid a wave of lawsuits that have been filed against him and that federal officials have already interviewed three women and a man in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

Following the raids, one of Combs' attorneys told NBC News in a statement that the rapper "was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities" and that his client is innocent and "will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

(E! and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Read on to find out more about Combs' legal troubles...

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Search Warrants Executed on Diddy’s L.A. and Miami Properties

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed search warrants at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami properties on March 25, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News.  

The sources told the outlet the warrant was out of the Southern District of New York, and a spokesperson for HSI New York confirmed to E! News it “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.” 

Law enforcement sources told NBC News the music mogul was in the Miami area when the search warrants were executed. 

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

News about the investigation broke after Combs faced allegations of sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed by multiple accusers starting in November, with the musician denying the allegations. 

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” he wrote in a December statement posted on Instagram. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Diddy’s Attorney Speaks Out

The day after HSI executed the search warrants at Combs' L.A. and Miami properties, his lawyer spoke out

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," attorney Aaron Dyer said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated." 

Dyer noted Combs “was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”  

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” his lawyer's statement continued. “This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads  to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.” 

Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images

And Dyer expressed Combs' intent to defend himself.

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” he added. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

Details About the Raid Revealed

As for what actually went down during the searches, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the warrant told NBC News authorities with the Department of Homeland Security seized phones from Combs’ home in Miami before he was scheduled to travel to the Bahamas, and several sources familiar with the matter added that guns were discovered during the search.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

One source familiar with the matter also told NBC News three women and one man were interviewed by prosecutors and investigators from the Southern District of New York about allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms purportedly tied to Combs.

Miami-Dade Police Department

Diddy’s Associate Brendan Paul Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession

On the same day the search warrants were executed at Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles properties, one of his associates, Brendan Paul, was arrested by the Miami-Dade police on suspicion of drug possession, a law enforcement source familiar with the matter told NBC News

According to the Miami-Dade arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet, Paul was taken into custody for allegedly possessing suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana candy. 

Prison records obtained by NBC News show Paul was released on March 26 after posting bond.

“We do not plan on trying this case in the media,” Paul’s attorney Brian Bieber said in a statement obtained by the outlet, “all issues will be dealt with in court.” 

