Authorities Address "Disturbing" Video Appearing to Show Sean "Diddy" Combs Assaulting Cassie

Content warning: This story contains details of domestic violence.
Los Angeles prosecutors are speaking out about a surveillance video appearing to show Sean "Diddy" Combs grabbing, shoving, dragging and kicking then-girlfriend Cassie years ago in a hallway.
The L.A. County District Attorney's Office issued a statement about the clip May 17, after it was posted by CNN, which reported that the footage was filmed in 2016.
"We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles," the group said on Facebook. "We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch."
The office added that it would not be able to take action against Combs. "If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted," the statement said. "As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services."
E! News has reached out to Combs' rep for comment on the surveillance video but has not heard back.
CNN reported that the footage, which E! News has not independently verified, was filmed in March 2016, two years after Cassie and Combs ended their decade-long relationship. The outlet said it was recorded in the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, based on publicly available photos of the former hotel's interior.
In a sexual abuse, sex trafficking and battery lawsuit Cassie filed against the rap mogul in November 2023, obtained by E! News, the singer details several alleged assaults by Combs, including one she said took place at the InterContinental Century City "in or around March 2016."
She alleged that in the hallway, the producer "grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape." Cassie added that upon her "information and belief, Mr. Combs paid the InterContinental Century City $50,000 for the hallway security footage from that evening."
She and Combs settled the case one day later, with his lawyer telling E! News in a statement that "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims."
Meanwhile, IHG Hotels & Resorts said that the hotel in the alleged incident is no longer under their management, telling NBC News May 17, "IHG did not produce this footage, did not receive money for this footage, and does not have access to it,"
Combs still faces five other civil lawsuits filed in New York since last fall, accusing him of sexual assault, sexual trafficking and other criminal activity, NBC News reported. He has denied all the allegations.
This past March, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents executed search warrants on Combs' Los Angeles and Miami properties. A source familiar with the investigation told NBC News that Combs is a subject of a federal investigation amid a wave of lawsuits that have been filed against him and that federal officials have already interviewed three women and a man in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.
Following the raids, one of Combs' attorneys told NBC News in a statement that the rapper "was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities" and that his client is innocent and "will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."
(E! and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
