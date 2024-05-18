Authorities Address "Disturbing" Video Appearing to Show Sean "Diddy" Combs Assaulting Cassie

E! News has reached out to Combs' rep for comment on the surveillance video but has not heard back.

CNN reported that the footage, which E! News has not independently verified, was filmed in March 2016, two years after Cassie and Combs ended their decade-long relationship. The outlet said it was recorded in the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, based on publicly available photos of the former hotel's interior.

In a sexual abuse, sex trafficking and battery lawsuit Cassie filed against the rap mogul in November 2023, obtained by E! News, the singer details several alleged assaults by Combs, including one she said took place at the InterContinental Century City "in or around March 2016."

She alleged that in the hallway, the producer "grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape." Cassie added that upon her "information and belief, Mr. Combs paid the InterContinental Century City $50,000 for the hallway security footage from that evening."

She and Combs settled the case one day later, with his lawyer telling E! News in a statement that "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims."

Meanwhile, IHG Hotels & Resorts said that the hotel in the alleged incident is no longer under their management, telling NBC News May 17, "IHG did not produce this footage, did not receive money for this footage, and does not have access to it,"

Combs still faces five other civil lawsuits filed in New York since last fall, accusing him of sexual assault, sexual trafficking and other criminal activity, NBC News reported. He has denied all the allegations.