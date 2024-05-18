NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Kendall Jenner Spotted at Ex Bad Bunny's Concert Following Met Gala After-Party Reunion

Kendall Jenner attended her ex Bad Bunny's show in Orlando, Fla. May 17, more than a week after they were seen looking cozy at a Met Gala after-party.

Kendall Jenner remains one of ex Bad Bunny's biggest fans.

The model was spotted attending the rapper's concert at Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. May 17, more than a week after they reunited at a 2024 Met Gala after-party.

A fan shared a selfie with Kendall on X, while other videos posted on TikTok show the Kardashians star, wearing a black hoodie from Bad Bunny's Most Wanted tour merchandise line, dancing along to the music at the show.

On May 6, Kendall, 28, and Bad Bunny, 30, were spotted looking cozy at the Après Met 2 Met Gala afterparty. The former couple's reunion took place almost five months after news of their breakup went public in December.

Kendall and Bad Bunny were previously spotted together in October at his Saturday Night Live hosting debut in New York City.

The two had first sparked romance rumors in February 2023 when they were spotted out to dinner with Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber. They later made their relationship "Gucci official" in September when they co-starred in an ad campaign for the Gucci Valigeria travel line.

photos
Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny's Gucci Ad Campaign

This past January, fans speculated Kendall and Bad Bunny had reunited when her friend Renell Medrano shared an Instagram Story of celebratory fireworks with Bad Bunny's voice in the background saying, "Feliz Nuevo Año." The video was reportedly taken during a group vacation, which also included the Biebers.

While neither Kendall nor Bad Bunny has commented on their relationship, past or present, she spoke about her dating philosophy last summer.

"I will fight to not have to say goodbye," she told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published in August. "I love really hard and I love without apology."

Look back at Kendall and Bad Bunny's cutest photos together...

Gotham/GC Images

Making a Statement

After sparking romance rumors in February 2023, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny made a joint appearance at the Met Gala after-party in May 2023.

TikTok

Soaking Up the Sun

That same month, the duo enjoyed a vacation with friends.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Courtside Date Night

The couple also stepped out for an appearance at a Los Angeles Lakers game on May 12, where they sat courtside...

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Lots of Laughs

...shared some LOLs...

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Fashion Moment

...and served up major style.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Runway Ready

Speaking of style, the singer and the supermodel sat front row at the Gucci Ancora show during Milan Fashion Week in September 2023.

Three months later, multiple outlets reported that the two had broken up.

Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

Post-Breakup Reunion

The two reunited at the Après Met 2 Met Gala after-party in May 2024.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

