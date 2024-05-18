Kendall Jenner Spotted at Ex Bad Bunny's Concert Following Met Gala After-Party Reunion

Watch : Exes Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Spotted Getting Cozy At 2024 Met Gala After-Party

Kendall Jenner remains one of ex Bad Bunny's biggest fans.

The model was spotted attending the rapper's concert at Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. May 17, more than a week after they reunited at a 2024 Met Gala after-party.

A fan shared a selfie with Kendall on X, while other videos posted on TikTok show the Kardashians star, wearing a black hoodie from Bad Bunny's Most Wanted tour merchandise line, dancing along to the music at the show.

On May 6, Kendall, 28, and Bad Bunny, 30, were spotted looking cozy at the Après Met 2 Met Gala afterparty. The former couple's reunion took place almost five months after news of their breakup went public in December.

Kendall and Bad Bunny were previously spotted together in October at his Saturday Night Live hosting debut in New York City.

The two had first sparked romance rumors in February 2023 when they were spotted out to dinner with Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber. They later made their relationship "Gucci official" in September when they co-starred in an ad campaign for the Gucci Valigeria travel line.