Kansas City Chiefs' Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick Arrested for Marijuana Possession

Two Kansas City Chiefs players are in hot water with the police.

Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested on charges of marijuana/THC possession May 16 in Johnson County, Kan., according to Johnson Country Sheriff's Office arrests records reviewed by E! News.

Morris, 23, and Godrick, also 23, were booked early in the morning of May 17, per online records, before being released in the afternoon after each of them posted $2,500 bail.

Possession of marijuana is a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum six months in prison and a max fine of $1000 for first time offenses, according to Kansas City law. As the records from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office indicate, both Morris and Godrick were first time offenders.

Morris was drafted by the Chiefs as an offensive tackle in 2023, following his graduation from the University of Oklahoma the year before. He ended his rookie season as a Super Bowl champion when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year.