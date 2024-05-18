NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Cassie's Husband Alex Fine Speaks Out After Sean “Diddy” Combs Appears to Assault Singer in 2016 Video

Cassie's husband Alex Fine called out "abusers" after a newly-unearthed 2016 surveillance video showed a man believed to be Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting the "Me & U" singer.

Watch: Sean “Diddy” Combs Allegedly Seen Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura in Video

Content warning: This story contains details of domestic violence.

Cassie Ventura's husband of four years, Alex Fine, has a scathing message for all "abusers."

"Men who hit women aren't men," he wrote in an open letter shared on Instagram May 17. "Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men."

Sharing that "violence against women shouldn't be inevitable," the 1883 actor continued, "Men who hurt women hate women."

"To all the survivors, your stories are real and people believe you," he penned. "To all the survivors, you're not alone, and there are men and women out there who only care for your well being and safety. We want you to succeed and flourish."

The 31-year-old added that he hopes to raise his and Cassie's daughters Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 3, in a world where children like them are "safe and loved."

"To the abusers, you're done, you're not safe anymore, you're not protected anymore," Alex wrote. "The men by your side are just as weak."

His post comes shortly after a 2016 surveillance video of a man believed to be Sean "Diddy" Combswho has been the subject of legal accusations in recent months—assaulting Cassie was unearthed. On May 17, CNN released footage, which E! News has not independently verified, of what appeared to be Diddy chasing the "Me & U" singer down a hotel hallway before grabbing her, pulling her to the ground and kicking her multiple times.

 
In a November 2023 lawsuit, Cassie accused Diddy—who she dated for over a decade before their 2018 breakup—of rape and abuse during their relationship, claims which the rapper denied. One specific part of the suit detailed an alleged incident that matched up with the surveillance video obtained by CNN.

"In or around March 2016, during an FO at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, Mr. Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye," court documents obtained by NBC News read. "After he fell asleep, Ms. Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura. He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her. He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape."

A day after filing her lawsuit, Cassie, 37, settled with Diddy, 54, in an undisclosed agreement, though a lawyer for the he Bad Boy Records mogul said that the settlement was "in no way an admission of wrongdoing."

 

"He is happy they got to a mutual settlement," attorney Ben Brafman told E! News in a Nov. 18 statement, "and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

E! News has reached out to Diddy's rep for comment on the surveillance video but has not yet heard back.

To learn more about Diddy's recent legal troubles, keep reading:

Search Warrants Executed on Diddy’s L.A. and Miami Properties

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed search warrants at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami properties on March 25, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News.  

The sources told the outlet the warrant was out of the Southern District of New York, and a spokesperson for HSI New York confirmed to E! News it “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.” 

Law enforcement sources told NBC News the music mogul was in the Miami area when the search warrants were executed. 

News about the investigation broke after Combs faced allegations of sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed by multiple accusers starting in November, with the musician denying the allegations. 

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” he wrote in a December statement posted on Instagram. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” 

Diddy’s Attorney Speaks Out

The day after HSI executed the search warrants at Combs' L.A. and Miami properties, his lawyer spoke out

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," attorney Aaron Dyer said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated." 

Dyer noted Combs “was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”  

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” his lawyer's statement continued. “This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads  to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.” 

And Dyer expressed Combs' intent to defend himself.

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” he added. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Details About the Raid Revealed

As for what actually went down during the searches, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the warrant told NBC News authorities with the Department of Homeland Security seized phones from Combs’ home in Miami before he was scheduled to travel to the Bahamas, and several sources familiar with the matter added that guns were discovered during the search.

One source familiar with the matter also told NBC News three women and one man were interviewed by prosecutors and investigators from the Southern District of New York about allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms purportedly tied to Combs.

Diddy’s Associate Brendan Paul Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession

On the same day the search warrants were executed at Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles properties, one of his associates, Brendan Paul, was arrested by the Miami-Dade police on suspicion of drug possession, a law enforcement source familiar with the matter told NBC News

According to the Miami-Dade arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet, Paul was taken into custody for allegedly possessing suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana candy. 

Prison records obtained by NBC News show Paul was released on March 26 after posting bond.

“We do not plan on trying this case in the media,” Paul’s attorney Brian Bieber said in a statement obtained by the outlet, “all issues will be dealt with in court.” 

For more information on domestic abuse or to get help for yourself or someone you love, visit the website for The National Domestic Violence Hotline (http://www.thehotline.org/) or call 1-800-799-7233.

