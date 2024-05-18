Cassie's Husband Alex Fine Speaks Out After Sean “Diddy” Combs Appears to Assault Singer in 2016 Video

Watch : Sean “Diddy” Combs Allegedly Seen Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura in Video

Content warning: This story contains details of domestic violence.

Cassie Ventura's husband of four years, Alex Fine, has a scathing message for all "abusers."

"Men who hit women aren't men," he wrote in an open letter shared on Instagram May 17. "Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men."

Sharing that "violence against women shouldn't be inevitable," the 1883 actor continued, "Men who hurt women hate women."

"To all the survivors, your stories are real and people believe you," he penned. "To all the survivors, you're not alone, and there are men and women out there who only care for your well being and safety. We want you to succeed and flourish."

The 31-year-old added that he hopes to raise his and Cassie's daughters Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 3, in a world where children like them are "safe and loved."

"To the abusers, you're done, you're not safe anymore, you're not protected anymore," Alex wrote. "The men by your side are just as weak."