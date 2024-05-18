See Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Kiss During Enchanted Lake Como Boat Date

Watch : Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Take Romantic Stroll in Lake Como!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can't fight that alchemy.

The "Fortnight" singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end looked all loved up during a romantic dinner in Lake Como, Italy, May 16.

The couple's enchanted evening began with a boat ride, during which they shared several kisses before snapping a few photos together. Once they arrived at their destination, Travis helped the Grammy winner step out onto the dock and the two posed for more pictures on Taylor's camera.

The athlete also held Taylor's hand throughout the night, even holding an umbrella for her as they made their way through the rain.

Taylor, 34, bundled up with a tan trench coat over top of a black cocktail dress and matching flats. Meanwhile, Travis, also 34, kept warm in a black-and-white checkered sweater and black trousers.

The pair have been living la dolce vita across Europe ahead of Taylor's Eras Tour stop in Sweden, set for May 17. Travis and Taylor were previously seen enjoying an evening stroll after her May 12 concert in Paris, where the Super Bowl champ got to witness another one of her incredible performances.