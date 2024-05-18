NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

See Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Kiss During Enchanted Lake Como Boat Date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted sharing a kiss as they headed out for a romantic date in Lake Como during a break in the Grammy winner's Eras Tour schedule.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can't fight that alchemy.

The "Fortnight" singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end looked all loved up during a romantic dinner in Lake Como, Italy, May 16.

The couple's enchanted evening began with a boat ride, during which they shared several kisses before snapping a few photos together. Once they arrived at their destination, Travis helped the Grammy winner step out onto the dock and the two posed for more pictures on Taylor's camera.

The athlete also held Taylor's hand throughout the night, even holding an umbrella for her as they made their way through the rain.

Taylor, 34, bundled up with a tan trench coat over top of a black cocktail dress and matching flats. Meanwhile, Travis, also 34, kept warm in a black-and-white checkered sweater and black trousers.

The pair have been living la dolce vita across Europe ahead of Taylor's Eras Tour stop in Sweden, set for May 17. Travis and Taylor were previously seen enjoying an evening stroll after her May 12 concert  in Paris, where the Super Bowl champ got to witness another one of her incredible performances.

photos
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Romance Rewind

"I had a blast at Tay's show," he said on a recent episode of his New Heights podcast. "Her new rendition of The Eras Tour—I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department—a handful of those songs—in the new show, which means there's a new segment and new lights and new dancing—new everything to the f--king show."

Calling it an "all-around lovely night," Travis continued. "I don't know if they're just getting better or if I'm just forgetting how they are. It was electric."

And the NFL star didn't enjoy her show alone: He was seen dancing up a storm alongside Taylor's longtime friend Gigi Hadid, her boyfriend Bradley Cooper and Philadelphia Eagles defensive line Connor Barwin.

"I got to see a few familiar faces," Travis added. "Connor Barwin was up there—one of our favorite teammates of all time. Then I got to see Gigi and Bradley—BC, Big Coop—we were all in the suite having a blast."

For a closer look at Travis and Taylor's latest date night, keep reading.

Packing PDA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a kiss as they took a boat ride to dinner in Lake Como, Italy, May 16.

Strike a Pose 

The Grammy winner and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were seen posing for photos on the boat, with Taylor taking a few snaps of her boyfriend.

A Gentleman

Once they reached their destination, Travis made sure to assist Taylor as she made her way onto the dock.

Never Go Out of Style

For the romantic evening, Taylor wore a tan trench coat over a short, sleeveless black dress. She paired her outfit with black flats, a gold necklace and her signature red lip.

Keeping it Casual

Travis went for a cozy look, donning a black-and-white checkered sweater and black trousers.

For the Cardboard Box of Photos

Taylor ditched her coat as the couple posed for photos on the dock.

So High School

Travis made sure to give his girlfriend another kiss as they continued posing for photos.

Midnight Rain

Travis held an umbrella for Taylor during the evening, keeping her dry from the rain.

Just Grab My Hand

The couple also held hands as they made their way to dinner.

Romantic Getaway

Their date night came after Taylor's Paris stop of her Eras Tour.

Hitting Her Marks

Taylor and Travis fit in their Lake Como trip before the singer headed to Stockholm, Sweden, to continue the European leg of her tour.

Guy on the Chiefs

While Taylor continues with her tour through the rest of the year, Travis will be making his way back to Kansas City when football season starts in September.

