Kyle Richards Shares a Surprisingly Embarrassing Moment From Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kyle Richards has shared so much with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans, but there is one thing that was especially tough for the OG, and you'll probably never guess what it was. Surprisingly, it's not the heated arguments or dramatic confrontations that leave her feeling self-conscious.
Instead, Kyle revealed, "One of the most embarrassing things for me in all these years of doing the Housewives is I don't like when they look inside my refrigerator or my cabinets," citing her dislike for the "scrutiny" and "criticism" that comes with cameras delving into the inner sanctum of her home.
"My refrigerator needs a makeover, I'm not going to lie," the Bravo star admitted during a recent Amazon Live session. Drawing from her own experiences and the challenges of maintaining a pristine household amidst the chaos of reality TV, Kyle has curated her favorite cleaning and organization products. She included essentials for a refrigerator makeover, an item that evokes a sense of Kris Jenner-like efficiency, and the must-have she got for all four of her daughters.
Transform your home into a haven of order and style with these picks from Kyle.
TL;DR: Kyle Richards' Cleaning Essentials
- Kyle's Most Affordable Find: Scrubbing Bubbles Toilet Gel Stamps ($4.26)
- Kyle's Most Popular Pick: Stardrops The Pink Stuff The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste (
$5.97$5.27)
- Kyle's Kris Jenner-Inspired Pick: S&T INC. Dish Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder for Kitchen Sink (
$13.99$8.99)
- Kyle Got These for Her Daughters: Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray ($30)
- Kyle's Refrigerator Must-Have: Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer (
$27.99$22.39)
Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers Set
"I like these little boxes. I'm really trying to be organized. These little, food storage containers are great. It just looks so put together.
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's food storage containers have 29,400 5-star Amazon reviews. These sets come in 3 colors.
Stardrops The Pink Stuff The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste
"This is one of the best things. It can be used throughout the home and beyond. This is supposed to be a little miracle here."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's cleaning recommendation has 149,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss recommended this product too.
Grandma's Secret Spot Remover
"I guess I'm a little messy'ish when I wear clothing because I always get something on my clothes. This is amazing for stains."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's spot remover has 24,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
"We love something that picks up all the crumbs. I need that for everything. This is for a car, but that just picks up everything. You need that for your keyboard.
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's cleaning gel has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 3 colors.
Scrub Daddy Color Sponges
"Not only are these adorable, but they're highly effective. If you're going to have to clean and buy sponges, which sounds so boring, look how cute these are. They're scratch-free on delicate surfaces."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's sponges have 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Kandi Burruss uses these sponges too.
Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber
"This will definitely come in handy, especially for hard-to-reach places and high ceilings. This is really, really good."
More From Kyle: "It comes with a long extender. I like the way you store it on the wall, hanging there. It has a fast charge and 90-minute run time. I love this. It's so, so necessary.
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's scrubber has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Kandi Burruss recommended this too.
Scrubbing Bubbles Toilet Gel Stamps
"These are very popular and bestsellers."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's toilet bowl cleaner has 27,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wekity Toothbrush Holder Wall Mounted,
"This is so cool. This toothbrush and toothpaste holder is going to make everything look so much more organized. It's so great. This is a dream for me."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's toothbrush holder has 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator for Home
"I obviously try different things because my dogs will have accidents. This product is very good. For you pet lovers, you're always looking for the new thing to try."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's recommendation has 52,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
S&T INC. Dish Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder for Kitchen Sink
"I love this. Where were these things when we were growing up? You just put the sponge on top and push it down. It just makes me feel like Kris Jenner. We're all trying to be more organized like Kris Jenner is."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's soap dish container has 27,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tecogue Washable Reusable Gel Lint Roller for Pet Hair
"I love this thing. Look how cute this little lint roller is. It's very effective. Just throw that in your bag. Or your car."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's lint roller has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 8 colors.
VaeFae 6 Pack Bamboo Drawer Dividers
"These are great for organizing in your kitchen, bedroom, or wherever you have drawers.
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's drawer organizers have 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 2 choices to choose from.
Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer
"I think this is so great. It goes in your refrigerator to keep your refrigerator fresh and smelling clean. Love it. Compact, it looks cute.
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's fridge deodorizer has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Clean Ball- The Clever Way of Cleaning Bags
"I think this is a really fun, cool, little invention. You put this in your purse. You know how you get dust and things in your purse? This collects all of that. It rolls around and collects all the stuff.
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's handbag cleaning hack has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 3 colors to choose from.
Canitoron Makeup Storage Organizer
"I just think this is so cute to put in your bathroom for creams, makeup, whatever. It looks pretty and it's so compact. I love this."
Kyle's beauty organizer also comes in green.
Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser With Essential Oils Set
"This is something so great. It looks pretty, it smells good, and it makes you feel like you're at a spa."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's essential oil diffuser has 42,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 6 colors to choose from.
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray
"I got these for all of my girls because they're just so cute. These are great for traveling through airports."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's hand sanitizer pick has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dajasan Jewelry Box
"Something to keep your house and your room looking organized is a jewelry box. This is so great. I like that a lot."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's jewelry box has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in several colors.
Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner With Wireless Charger
"This is a little vacuum. It's a desk collector that picks up dirt and dust. A little Roomba for your desk."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's mini vacuum has 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MayNest Refrigerator Liners Refrigerator Liners
"These are little mats for your refrigerator. It will look a lot nicer. It won't be messy and ugly. It looks so much nicer and more organized."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's fridge liners have 12,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 5 colors to choose from.
Uproot Cleaner Pro Pet Hair Remover
"This is a new version of a pet hair picker upper. It's like a lint brush, but it grabs it more. This would actually be good for the little balls you get on your sweaters."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's pet hair remover has 17,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
"Obviously, these are for everything. I cannot stand the fingerprints. I always have two of these in my car. They're soft and don't scratch. These are good, little things to have."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's cleaning cloths have 67,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 5 colors to choose from. Kandi Burruss has recommended these also.
