Kyle Richards Shares a Surprisingly Embarrassing Moment From Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kyle Richards has shared so much with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans, but there is one thing that was especially tough for the OG, and you'll probably never guess what it was. Surprisingly, it's not the heated arguments or dramatic confrontations that leave her feeling self-conscious.

Instead, Kyle revealed, "One of the most embarrassing things for me in all these years of doing the Housewives is I don't like when they look inside my refrigerator or my cabinets," citing her dislike for the "scrutiny" and "criticism" that comes with cameras delving into the inner sanctum of her home.

"My refrigerator needs a makeover, I'm not going to lie," the Bravo star admitted during a recent Amazon Live session. Drawing from her own experiences and the challenges of maintaining a pristine household amidst the chaos of reality TV, Kyle has curated her favorite cleaning and organization products. She included essentials for a refrigerator makeover, an item that evokes a sense of Kris Jenner-like efficiency, and the must-have she got for all four of her daughters.

Transform your home into a haven of order and style with these picks from Kyle.

TL;DR: Kyle Richards' Cleaning Essentials