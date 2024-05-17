Is Xandra Pohl Dating Kansas City Chiefs' Louis Rees-Zamm? She Says…

Did Xandra Pohl find her own guy on the Chiefs?
The TikToker sparked romance rumors when she and Kansas City Chiefs player Louis Rees-Zamm were recently spotted at the Worlds of Fun amusement park together. Though the pair looked quite friendly in Instagram photos shared on May 14, it doesn't mean she's in a serious relationship.
"I'm in my single era," Xandra exclusively told E! News at a New York City celebration for the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue May 16. "I am saying yes to dates and I'm meeting a ton of people."
She added, "I'm having fun."
But that's not to say the 22-year-old wouldn't love a chance to hang out with Taylor Swift, who often attends Chiefs games to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce.
"I am a Taylor Swift fan," Xandra continued, before teasing, "you might see me at a game, you might not. I guess we'll just have to wait and see.
The dating rumors come less than a year after Xandra split with her Jack Touzet after three years of dating. Since their December 2023 breakup, Xandra hit a major career milestone, appearing as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie for the magazine's latest issue.
"It's insane," she told E! of the impressive feat. "I cannot believe that I was picked to be a rookie. I don't even know how this happened. I still can't believe that it's real."
In fact, the news came somewhat out of the left field for Xandra, who admittedly "didn't prepare" for the photo shoot at all.
"I was on DJ tour," she explained. "I literally got a call two weeks before. I had no idea that I was even up or being considered to be a rookie."
But as Xandra noted, she was ready for the challenge. "It's so easy to have so much confidence when you have such an amazing team supporting you and surrounding you," she said. "The vibes: 10 out of 10."
The University of Miami graduate rose to fame in recent years thanks for her viral "get ready with me" videos. And while Xandra has over a million followers on the platform, she never questions what she posts and instead wants her fans to see every aspect of her life—the ups and the downs.
"I just really put it all out there," she told E! News in March 2023. "It's one of those decisions that I made for myself. I was like, ‘If I'm gonna do this, I'm gonna full send and people are going to see every part of me—when I'm hungover, when I'm happy, when I'm sad. They get the whole package."
—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley