Is Xandra Pohl Dating Kansas City Chiefs' Louis Rees-Zamm? She Says…

Did Xandra Pohl find her own guy on the Chiefs?

The TikToker sparked romance rumors when she and Kansas City Chiefs player Louis Rees-Zamm were recently spotted at the Worlds of Fun amusement park together. Though the pair looked quite friendly in Instagram photos shared on May 14, it doesn't mean she's in a serious relationship.

"I'm in my single era," Xandra exclusively told E! News at a New York City celebration for the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue May 16. "I am saying yes to dates and I'm meeting a ton of people."

She added, "I'm having fun."

But that's not to say the 22-year-old wouldn't love a chance to hang out with Taylor Swift, who often attends Chiefs games to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

"I am a Taylor Swift fan," Xandra continued, before teasing, "you might see me at a game, you might not. I guess we'll just have to wait and see.