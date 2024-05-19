Psst! Target Just Dropped New Stanley Cup Summer Shades & You Need Them in Your Collection ASAP

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're still feeling major FOMO from missing out on Target's exclusive pink and red Stanley cups for Valentine's Day, we've got some exciting news for you besties. Target has just dropped their stunning new lineup of Stanley cup colors for summer 2024, perfectly timed to brighten up your warm-weather adventures. These exclusive shades are ideal for everything from camping trips to lazy beach days and beyond.

Get ready for fresh and vibrant hues like cobalt, sunshine, poppy, marigold, aquamarine, and amethyst. Trust us, these limited-edition colors are going to be hot items, so they WILL sell out fast. If you're eager to add these beauties to your collection, keep scrolling to shop the new collection before it's too late! We also recommend checking your local Target to snag these must-have viral shades.