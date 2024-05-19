Psst! Target Just Dropped New Stanley Cup Summer Shades & You Need Them in Your Collection ASAP

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're still feeling major FOMO from missing out on Target's exclusive pink and red Stanley cups for Valentine's Day, we've got some exciting news for you besties. Target has just dropped their stunning new lineup of Stanley cup colors for summer 2024, perfectly timed to brighten up your warm-weather adventures. These exclusive shades are ideal for everything from camping trips to lazy beach days and beyond.
Get ready for fresh and vibrant hues like cobalt, sunshine, poppy, marigold, aquamarine, and amethyst. Trust us, these limited-edition colors are going to be hot items, so they WILL sell out fast. If you're eager to add these beauties to your collection, keep scrolling to shop the new collection before it's too late! We also recommend checking your local Target to snag these must-have viral shades.
Shop New Stanley 30 Oz. Quenchers
Stanley 30 oz Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler
Stay hydrated and stylish with the new Target-exclusive Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler, featuring playful designs, double-wall vacuum insulation, and sustainable stainless steel for ice-cold drinks by the pool or at your desk.
Other New Faves From Stanley
Stanley 16 oz Stainless Steel Stacking Pint
Keep drinks deliciously cold to the last sip with the Stanley stainless steel stacking pint, available in Target-exclusive patterns and colors. With double-wall vacuum insulation and a stackable design, these pints are perfect for icy beverages and easy storage.
Stanley 10 oz Stainless Steel Everyday Go Tumbler
Perfect for cocktails, mocktails, or a morning latte, the Everyday Go tumbler in Target-exclusive colors keeps drinks at the ideal temperature for hours. With double-wall vacuum insulation and a Tritan drink-thru lid, it ensures easy sipping and minimal splashes, making it ideal for any summertime bash.
Stanley 16qt Plastic Easy-Carry Outdoor Cooler
Keep your drinks and snacks ice-cold with the Easy Carry outdoor cooler, perfect for the beach, backyard parties, and beyond. With twice the foam insulation, it keeps ice frozen for over a day, holds twenty-one 12-ounce cans, and features an adjustable bungee system for securing extra party supplies.
