Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Rare Date Night Photos Will Leave You Hungering For More

Watch : Liam Hemsworth Goes Instagram Official With Gabriella Brooks

The odds were ever in Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' favor during their most recent outing.

The Hunger Games alum and model stepped out for a rare night out when they supported his brother Chris Hemsworth at the U.K. premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga May 17.

For the occasion, Gabriella wore a two-piece ensemble with a sleeveless black silk top and a matching maxi skirt. She accessorized the look with a black clutch and black heels. Meanwhile, Liam kept it casual with a black sweater, grey pants, Golden Goose sneakers and a gray cap.

And it was a family affair for the Hemsworths as their parents Leonie and Craig Hemsworth were in attendance, as was their brother Luke Hemsworth, who brought along his wife Samantha Hemsworth and their daughters Holly, Ella and Harper.

While the couple prefers to remain private about their love life, they have shared small glimpses into their world. Case in point? While vacationing with Gabriella, Chris and Luke in Abu Dhabi in November, the Last Song star couldn't help but post some of their sweet memories.