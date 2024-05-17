NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Rare Date Night Photos Will Leave You Hungering For More

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks were glowing as they attended the U.K. premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga together.

By Brahmjot Kaur May 17, 2024 8:31 PMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetLiam HemsworthCouplesCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Liam Hemsworth Goes Instagram Official With Gabriella Brooks

The odds were ever in Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' favor during their most recent outing. 

The Hunger Games alum and model stepped out for a rare night out when they supported his brother Chris Hemsworth at the U.K. premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga May 17.

For the occasion, Gabriella wore a two-piece ensemble with a sleeveless black silk top and a matching maxi skirt. She accessorized the look with a black clutch and black heels. Meanwhile, Liam kept it casual with a black sweater, grey pants, Golden Goose sneakers and a gray cap.

And it was a family affair for the Hemsworths as their parents Leonie and Craig Hemsworth were in attendance, as was their brother Luke Hemsworth, who brought along his wife Samantha Hemsworth and their daughters Holly, Ella and Harper.

While the couple prefers to remain private about their love life, they have shared small glimpses into their world. Case in point? While vacationing with Gabriella, Chris and Luke in Abu Dhabi in November, the Last Song star couldn't help but post some of their sweet memories.

photos
Liam Hemsworth's Hottest Photos

On his Instagram Stories, Liam shared photos with the 27-year-old as they took in the sights and spent some beachside.

In one snap, the couple of four years was all smiles in a blurry lush green backdrop. In another, Gabriella was cuddled on the 34-year-old as the two swam in the clear blue water. Liam also shared a video of them holding hands while visiting a race track at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Dave Benett/WireImage

Unlike Liam's previous decade-long relationship with ex-wife Miley Cyrus, his new romance is more lowkey, a source close to Liam revealed to E! News in January 2021.

"His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley," the source explained. "They like the same things and have the same lifestyle." 

"It's not a rollercoaster of highs and lows," the insider continued. "Gabriella is very laid back and even-keeled." 

Now, read on to see more of Gabriella and Liam's cutest moments.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks made their red carpet debut as a couple in November 2022 at the premiere of Poker Face.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Hand in Hand

The pair held hands at the premiere of Liam's movie Extraction 2 in June 2023.

Instagram/Liam Hemsworth

Beach Babes

Gabriella kept Liam close during a swim at the beach.

Instagram/Liam Hemsworth

Adventures With You

Liam posted to his Instagram Stories this photo of himself and the model from their trip to Abu Dhabi.

Dan Istitene/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Bonding With Bros

The duo were joined by Liam's brothers Luke Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth for a pit lane walk at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Instagram/Liam Hemsworth

Double Date

Liam and Gabriella had a double date with Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky at a charity dinner in June 2021.

Instagram/Elsa Pataky

Snow Day

The Hunger Games star and Gabriella enjoyed a snowy vacation with family.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App