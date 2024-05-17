Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Rare Date Night Photos Will Leave You Hungering For More

The odds were ever in Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' favor during their most recent outing.
The Hunger Games alum and model stepped out for a rare night out when they supported his brother Chris Hemsworth at the U.K. premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga May 17.
For the occasion, Gabriella wore a two-piece ensemble with a sleeveless black silk top and a matching maxi skirt. She accessorized the look with a black clutch and black heels. Meanwhile, Liam kept it casual with a black sweater, grey pants, Golden Goose sneakers and a gray cap.
And it was a family affair for the Hemsworths as their parents Leonie and Craig Hemsworth were in attendance, as was their brother Luke Hemsworth, who brought along his wife Samantha Hemsworth and their daughters Holly, Ella and Harper.
While the couple prefers to remain private about their love life, they have shared small glimpses into their world. Case in point? While vacationing with Gabriella, Chris and Luke in Abu Dhabi in November, the Last Song star couldn't help but post some of their sweet memories.
On his Instagram Stories, Liam shared photos with the 27-year-old as they took in the sights and spent some beachside.
In one snap, the couple of four years was all smiles in a blurry lush green backdrop. In another, Gabriella was cuddled on the 34-year-old as the two swam in the clear blue water. Liam also shared a video of them holding hands while visiting a race track at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Unlike Liam's previous decade-long relationship with ex-wife Miley Cyrus, his new romance is more lowkey, a source close to Liam revealed to E! News in January 2021.
"His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley," the source explained. "They like the same things and have the same lifestyle."
"It's not a rollercoaster of highs and lows," the insider continued. "Gabriella is very laid back and even-keeled."
Now, read on to see more of Gabriella and Liam's cutest moments.