You'll Love Benny Blanco's Elaborate Date Night for Selena Gomez Like a Love Song

Watch : Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend Benny Blanco Reveals Exact Moment He Realized He Was in Love

Everything is what it seems when it comes to how much Benny Blanco loves Selena Gomez.

In fact, the record producer made his feelings abundantly clear when he went all out for a date night with the "Come & Get It" singer, making sure every detail was a nod to her favorite things.

"I wanna do something that she loves," Benny said on The Howard Stern Show May 14. "She loves movies, so I rented out a movie theater. And she loves a comfortable couch, so I took out the seats and we put a huge couch in the front."

The 36-year-old explained that he wanted to make sure the night was perfect—as it was their first Valentine's Day together as a couple—so he also grabbed all of Selena's favorite foods, even going so far to checking in with her grandma, mom and best friend to make sure he wasn't missing anything.