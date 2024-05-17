You'll Love Benny Blanco's Elaborate Date Night for Selena Gomez Like a Love Song

Everything is what it seems when it comes to how much Benny Blanco loves Selena Gomez.
In fact, the record producer made his feelings abundantly clear when he went all out for a date night with the "Come & Get It" singer, making sure every detail was a nod to her favorite things.
"I wanna do something that she loves," Benny said on The Howard Stern Show May 14. "She loves movies, so I rented out a movie theater. And she loves a comfortable couch, so I took out the seats and we put a huge couch in the front."
The 36-year-old explained that he wanted to make sure the night was perfect—as it was their first Valentine's Day together as a couple—so he also grabbed all of Selena's favorite foods, even going so far to checking in with her grandma, mom and best friend to make sure he wasn't missing anything.
"I brought a deep fryer—everything—made her fried pickle," he continued. "I got her all her favorite Taco Bell. She loves Hot Cheetos, I got her Hot Cheetos. And then she loves movie theater nachos, so I brought in the nacho machine."
And according to Benny, the two—who first went public with their romance in December—spent their the evening watching one of her favorite movies, 2000's Almost Famous. As he noted, "That's what she loves."
Benny also got candid with host Howard Stern about wanting a future with the Wizards of Waverly Place alum. Though he admittedly hasn't picked out an engagement ring, he's already thinking about their next chapter.
"I want to have kids," Benny said. "That's the next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of godkids, I've got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids."
As for Selena, the 31-year-old's heart wants what it wants—and it's Benny.
"Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me," she wrote on Instagram in March to celebrate Benny's birthday. "I love you @itsbennyblanco."
