NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

You'll Love Benny Blanco's Elaborate Date Night for Selena Gomez Like a Love Song

Benny Blanco planned an incredibly intricate date night for girlfriend Selena Gomez, complete with a private movie theater and all of her favorite foods.

By Sabba Rahbar May 17, 2024 8:16 PMTags
Selena GomezCouplesCelebritiesBenny Blanco
Watch: Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend Benny Blanco Reveals Exact Moment He Realized He Was in Love

Everything is what it seems when it comes to how much Benny Blanco loves Selena Gomez.

In fact, the record producer made his feelings abundantly clear when he went all out for a date night with the "Come & Get It" singer, making sure every detail was a nod to her favorite things.

"I wanna do something that she loves," Benny said on The Howard Stern Show May 14. "She loves movies, so I rented out a movie theater. And she loves a comfortable couch, so I took out the seats and we put a huge couch in the front."

The 36-year-old explained that he wanted to make sure the night was perfect—as it was their first Valentine's Day together as a couple—so he also grabbed all of Selena's favorite foods, even going so far to checking in with her grandma, mom and best friend to make sure he wasn't missing anything.

photos
Selena Gomez Through the Years

"I brought a deep fryer—everything—made her fried pickle," he continued. "I got her all her favorite Taco Bell. She loves Hot Cheetos, I got her Hot Cheetos. And then she loves movie theater nachos, so I brought in the nacho machine."

Instagram/Selena Gomez

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Likes Relationships Post Amid Ben Affleck Split Rumors

2

Why Whoopi Goldberg Is Defending Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker

3

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Wear Wedding Rings Amid Breakup Rumors

And according to Benny, the two—who first went public with their romance in December—spent their the evening watching one of her favorite movies, 2000's Almost Famous. As he noted, "That's what she loves."

Benny also got candid with host Howard Stern about wanting a future with the Wizards of Waverly Place alum. Though he admittedly hasn't picked out an engagement ring, he's already thinking about their next chapter.

"I want to have kids," Benny said. "That's the next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of godkids, I've got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids." 

As for Selena, the 31-year-old's heart wants what it wants—and it's Benny.

"Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me," she wrote on Instagram in March to celebrate Benny's birthday. "I love you @itsbennyblanco."

To see more of the couples adorable love story, keep reading.

Kevin Winter/WireImage / Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

Blossoming Romance

Amid romance rumors in early December 2023, Selena Gomez commented on a fan page's Instagram post, regarding Benny Blanco, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

She continued, "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

The Rare Beauty founder also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her leaning her head on what looked to be Benny's chest.

Instagram/@selenagomez

With This Ring...

After appearing to confirm her relationship with Benny, Selena shared this pic on her Instagram Stories, which shows her wearing a bejeweled "B" ring.

Instagram/@selenagomez

That Kiss

...including a pic of the two kissing. 

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Quality Time

In mid-December, Selena shared several photos of herself hanging out in New York City with Benny and their friends.

Instagram, Selena Gomez

Appreciating Art

Two days after Christmas 2023, Selena shared new pics of the couple at what appeared to be an art exhibit.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

PDA Alert

Selena posted this pic of herself and Benny one day before New Year's Eve 2023.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Slam Dunk Date Night

The pair attended the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Miami Heat in January 2024.

Instagram/Selena Gomez

Can't Keep Their Hands to Themselves

The couple packed on PDA in this February 2024 snapshot.

Instagram/Selena Gomez

Open Book

Selena celebrated the release of Benny's Open Wide in April 2024, captioning photos of the pair enjoying a cake shaped like his cookbook, "So proud."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Likes Relationships Post Amid Ben Affleck Split Rumors

2

Why Whoopi Goldberg Is Defending Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker

3

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Wear Wedding Rings Amid Breakup Rumors

4

NFL Responds to Harrison Butker's Controversial Graduation Speech

5

Eva Mendes Breaks Ryan Gosling Relationship Rule to Celebrate Win