Kristin Cavallari Details Alleged "Psycho" Stalker Incident

Kristin Cavallari is sharing a lesson she learned from a scary experience.
Nearly a decade after she was granted a restraining order against Chicago man David Berkowitz, the Hills alum expressed how sharing information about her day to day life led to some harrowing run-ins with her alleged stalker.
"I did an interview," the 37-year-old, who shares sons Camden, 11, Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler, said on the May 14 episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast. "I don't even remember what interview, but I said that I worked out at the Equinox in Highland Park, which this, by the way, is why you can't give the public information like this, because people are crazy."
In the 2015 court documents obtained by E! News, Cavallari alleged that the alleged stalker followed her from the suburb where she lived at the time with the retired Chicago Bears quarterback and their kids to a nearby gym. She said in the filing that he waited for her to leave and then told her she had a flat tire, which she added he later admitted to a police detective he had caused by letting its air out.
On her podcast, the Laguna Beach alum said the man initially began asking her Pilates instructor about her and looked into her sessions. "When my session ended, my Pilates instructor was like, 'Go this way.' Went the other way, I went in the bathroom upstairs to stall and take time. So I'm like, 'OK, perfect.' I ditch this guy," Cavallari said. "So I go downstairs, I'm walking out, and he's standing at the entrance on his phone."
Cavallari said she drove away and the man allegedly followed her. "I'm at the stoplight," she continued, "and he pulls up next to me and he goes, 'Roll your window down,' and I was like, 'What?' He goes, 'You have a flat tire.'"
It was then she said she saw her tire pressure light on. "I pull around, there's a bank right there and he is going back and forth, back and forth," Cavallari, who divorced Jay in 2022, said. "I call my ex-husband, who called a private investigator who worked for the Bears. It was like a whole thing. And they end up going to his house and he admitted to giving me a flat tire and everything."
Kristin said the man "begged" her not to file a restraining order. She ultimately obtained one and weeks after she submitted her papers, it was extended for two years, court records show.
"I was like 'No, f--k you, you were stalking me at my gym and you gave me a flat tire, to what? Save the day?'" she said, later adding. "You psycho f--k. So people are crazy, man."
E! News has reached out to Kristin and Jay for comment on the case and has not heard back. E! News also has attempted to contact Berkowitz but has been unable to reach him.