Kristin Cavallari Details Alleged "Psycho" Stalker Incident

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Debuts New Romance on Instagram

Kristin Cavallari is sharing a lesson she learned from a scary experience.

Nearly a decade after she was granted a restraining order against Chicago man David Berkowitz, the Hills alum expressed how sharing information about her day to day life led to some harrowing run-ins with her alleged stalker.

"I did an interview," the 37-year-old, who shares sons Camden, 11, Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler, said on the May 14 episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast. "I don't even remember what interview, but I said that I worked out at the Equinox in Highland Park, which this, by the way, is why you can't give the public information like this, because people are crazy."

In the 2015 court documents obtained by E! News, Cavallari alleged that the alleged stalker followed her from the suburb where she lived at the time with the retired Chicago Bears quarterback and their kids to a nearby gym. She said in the filing that he waited for her to leave and then told her she had a flat tire, which she added he later admitted to a police detective he had caused by letting its air out.