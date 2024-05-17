Sean "Diddy" Combs Appears to Assault Ex-Girlfriend Cassie in 2016 Video

*Warning: This story contains details of domestic violence.
Sean "Diddy" Combs has seemingly been caught on camera assaulting ex Cassie Ventura.
In a 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN on May 17, a man believed to be the rapper—who's been the subject of legal accusations in recent months—can be seen running down a hallway in a towel after the "Me & U" singer before grabbing her, pulling her to the ground and kicking her multiple times. The video also shows him picking up bags that Cassie had been carrying, as well as dragging her by the sweatshirt.
Later in the footage, which E! News has not independently verified, Diddy appears to pick up an object from a table and throw it at Cassie.
"The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs," Cassie's attorney Douglas H. Wigdor told CNN. "Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."
E! News has reached out to reps for both Diddy and Cassie—who were in a relationship for over a decade starting in 2007—and has not yet heard back.
The surveillance video has emerged six months after Cassie filed a November 16 lawsuit against her ex, accusing him of rape and abuse, claims which he denied. The pair settled the lawsuit a day later in an undisclosed agreement, though Diddy's legal team said settlement was not an admission of wrongdoing.
"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," she said in a statement to NBC News at the time. "I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."
One specific part of Cassie's lawsuit details an alleged incident that matches up with the surveillance video obtained by CNN.
"In or around March 2016, during an FO at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, Mr. Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye," the documents, obtained by NBC News, state. "After he fell asleep, Ms. Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura. He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her. He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape."
Per the filing, Cassie was able to leave the hotel and ended up taking a cab to her apartment.
However, "Upon realizing that her running away would cause Mr. Combs to be even angrier with her, and completely stuck in his vicious cycle of abuse, Ms. Ventura returned to the hotel with the intention of apologizing for running away from her abuser," the docs continued. "When she returned, hotel security staff urged her to get back into a cab and go to her apartment, suggesting that they had seen the security footage showing Mr. Combs beating Ms. Ventura and throwing glass at her in the hotel hallway."
To learn more about Diddy's recent legal troubles, keep reading...
(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)