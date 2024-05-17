Sean "Diddy" Combs Appears to Assault Ex-Girlfriend Cassie in 2016 Video

Watch : Sean "Diddy" Combs Denies Cassie’s Allegations of Rape and Abuse

*Warning: This story contains details of domestic violence.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has seemingly been caught on camera assaulting ex Cassie Ventura.

In a 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN on May 17, a man believed to be the rapper—who's been the subject of legal accusations in recent months—can be seen running down a hallway in a towel after the "Me & U" singer before grabbing her, pulling her to the ground and kicking her multiple times. The video also shows him picking up bags that Cassie had been carrying, as well as dragging her by the sweatshirt.

Later in the footage, which E! News has not independently verified, Diddy appears to pick up an object from a table and throw it at Cassie.

"The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs," Cassie's attorney Douglas H. Wigdor told CNN. "Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

E! News has reached out to reps for both Diddy and Cassie—who were in a relationship for over a decade starting in 2007—and has not yet heard back.

The surveillance video has emerged six months after Cassie filed a November 16 lawsuit against her ex, accusing him of rape and abuse, claims which he denied. The pair settled the lawsuit a day later in an undisclosed agreement, though Diddy's legal team said settlement was not an admission of wrongdoing.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," she said in a statement to NBC News at the time. "I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."