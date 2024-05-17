NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Sean "Diddy" Combs Appears to Assault Ex-Girlfriend Cassie in 2016 Video

A man believed to be Sean "Diddy" Combs kicks and drags Cassie in 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN May 17, details that match the singer's settled abuse lawsuit against the rapper.

Watch: Sean "Diddy" Combs Denies Cassie’s Allegations of Rape and Abuse

*Warning: This story contains details of domestic violence.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has seemingly been caught on camera assaulting ex Cassie Ventura.

In a 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN on May 17, a man believed to be the rapper—who's been the subject of legal accusations in recent months—can be seen running down a hallway in a towel after the "Me & U" singer before grabbing her, pulling her to the ground and kicking her multiple times. The video also shows him picking up bags that Cassie had been carrying, as well as dragging her by the sweatshirt.

Later in the footage, which E! News has not independently verified, Diddy appears to pick up an object from a table and throw it at Cassie.

"The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs," Cassie's attorney Douglas H. Wigdor told CNN. "Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

E! News has reached out to reps for both Diddy and Cassie—who were in a relationship for over a decade starting in 2007—and has not yet heard back.

The surveillance video has emerged six months after Cassie filed a November 16 lawsuit against her ex, accusing him of rape and abuse, claims which he denied. The pair settled the lawsuit a day later in an undisclosed agreement, though Diddy's legal team said settlement was not an admission of wrongdoing.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," she said in a statement to NBC News at the time. "I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

photos
Sean "Diddy" Combs' Family Tree

One specific part of Cassie's lawsuit details an alleged incident that matches up with the surveillance video obtained by CNN.

"In or around March 2016, during an FO at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, Mr. Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye," the documents, obtained by NBC News, state. "After he fell asleep, Ms. Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura. He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her. He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape."

Per the filing, Cassie was able to leave the hotel and ended up taking a cab to her apartment. 

However, "Upon realizing that her running away would cause Mr. Combs to be even angrier with her, and completely stuck in his vicious cycle of abuse, Ms. Ventura returned to the hotel with the intention of apologizing for running away from her abuser," the docs continued. "When she returned, hotel security staff urged her to get back into a cab and go to her apartment, suggesting that they had seen the security footage showing Mr. Combs beating Ms. Ventura and throwing glass at her in the hotel hallway."

To learn more about Diddy's recent legal troubles, keep reading...

Search Warrants Executed on Diddy’s L.A. and Miami Properties

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed search warrants at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami properties on March 25, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News.  

The sources told the outlet the warrant was out of the Southern District of New York, and a spokesperson for HSI New York confirmed to E! News it “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.” 

Law enforcement sources told NBC News the music mogul was in the Miami area when the search warrants were executed. 

News about the investigation broke after Combs faced allegations of sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed by multiple accusers starting in November, with the musician denying the allegations. 

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” he wrote in a December statement posted on Instagram. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” 

Diddy’s Attorney Speaks Out

The day after HSI executed the search warrants at Combs' L.A. and Miami properties, his lawyer spoke out

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," attorney Aaron Dyer said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated." 

Dyer noted Combs “was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”  

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” his lawyer's statement continued. “This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads  to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.” 

And Dyer expressed Combs' intent to defend himself.

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” he added. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Details About the Raid Revealed

As for what actually went down during the searches, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the warrant told NBC News authorities with the Department of Homeland Security seized phones from Combs’ home in Miami before he was scheduled to travel to the Bahamas, and several sources familiar with the matter added that guns were discovered during the search.

One source familiar with the matter also told NBC News three women and one man were interviewed by prosecutors and investigators from the Southern District of New York about allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms purportedly tied to Combs.

Diddy’s Associate Brendan Paul Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession

On the same day the search warrants were executed at Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles properties, one of his associates, Brendan Paul, was arrested by the Miami-Dade police on suspicion of drug possession, a law enforcement source familiar with the matter told NBC News

According to the Miami-Dade arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet, Paul was taken into custody for allegedly possessing suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana candy. 

Prison records obtained by NBC News show Paul was released on March 26 after posting bond.

“We do not plan on trying this case in the media,” Paul’s attorney Brian Bieber said in a statement obtained by the outlet, “all issues will be dealt with in court.” 

For more information on domestic abuse or to get help for yourself or someone you love, visit the website for The National Domestic Violence Hotline (http://www.thehotline.org/) or call 1-800-799-7233.

