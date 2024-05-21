Below Deck's Capt. Kerry Slams Bosun Ben's "Blatant Disrespect" During Explosive Confrontation

Ben Willoughby may think twice before disobeying Captain Kerry Titheradge again.
The Below Deck Bosun found himself in hot water during the Bravo series' May 20 episode after his boss conducted some previously announced cabin checks. Despite it being the crew's ninth and final charter of the season, Kerry requested that the yachties ensure their sleeping quarters were in tip-top shape—a demand Ben and roommate Deckhand Kyle Stillie purposely ignored amid their already busy schedules.
"Cabin checks?" Ben questioned in a confessional. "Come on, dude, can't you see the bigger picture that we are busting our ass? The charter guests are out, our main priority and focus. Give us a f--king break."
Upon inspection later that day, Kerry was shocked to discover Ben and Kyle's messy cabin was in total shambles.
"What the hell's going on in here?" the Aussie reacted. "Didn't even take it seriously? It f--king disrespectful. I'm f--king beside myself."
In a confessional, Kerry explained why Ben and Kyle ignoring his request was so offensive.
"No attempt to make it clean, it's like a bomb's gone off," he noted. "I'm very old school, there is hierarchy. You don't have to understand why a crew makes a decision, you just gotta do it. There's no bigger f--k you to a captain than to go against what he says."
Kerry then called the crewmembers to the bridge to give them a stern talking-to.
When the Captain asked then why they didn't take the cabin checks seriously, Ben simply replied, "We were just working."
But Kerry was not interested Ben's excuses.
"It wasn't like it was just a little messy, it was just f--king rude," a heated Kerry fired back. "Every single person in this boat went to their cabin. Chef broke out from cooking to go do it, interior went and did their bit. And you're the f--king Bosun mate. It's f--king blatant disrespect. I've shown both you guys respect, I've been out their f--king busting my f--king ass to help you guys out and this is the way you say f--king thank you?"
In a confessional, the captain added, "It makes my blood boil. It's a hug slap in the face."
Find out Ben and Kyle's fates when the Below Deck season 11 finale airs Monday, May 27, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
