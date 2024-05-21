Below Deck's Capt. Kerry Slams Bosun Ben's "Blatant Disrespect" During Explosive Confrontation

Watch : Jill Zarin Defends Her Controversial 'Below Deck' Appearance

Ben Willoughby may think twice before disobeying Captain Kerry Titheradge again.

The Below Deck Bosun found himself in hot water during the Bravo series' May 20 episode after his boss conducted some previously announced cabin checks. Despite it being the crew's ninth and final charter of the season, Kerry requested that the yachties ensure their sleeping quarters were in tip-top shape—a demand Ben and roommate Deckhand Kyle Stillie purposely ignored amid their already busy schedules.

"Cabin checks?" Ben questioned in a confessional. "Come on, dude, can't you see the bigger picture that we are busting our ass? The charter guests are out, our main priority and focus. Give us a f--king break."

Upon inspection later that day, Kerry was shocked to discover Ben and Kyle's messy cabin was in total shambles.

"What the hell's going on in here?" the Aussie reacted. "Didn't even take it seriously? It f--king disrespectful. I'm f--king beside myself."

In a confessional, Kerry explained why Ben and Kyle ignoring his request was so offensive.