NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Exclusive

Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Reveals If She's Dating Again 9 Months After Carl Radke Breakup

By Brett Malec May 22, 2024 1:00 PMTags
TVReality TVE! NewsExclusivesBravoCouplesShowsNBCUSummer House
MON-THURS 11 PM
Watch: Lindsay Hubbard Backtracks on Carl Radke "Cocaine" Comments

Lindsay Hubbard will never stop searching for her soulmate.

In fact, the Summer House star is sharing an optimistic update on her love life nine months after her ex-fiancé Carl Radke shocked the publicist by calling off their wedding.

"I am currently dating and I will never give up on love," Lindsay exclusively told E! News. "I've always been a hopeless romantic. I do believe in love and just because this wasn't the right one for me doesn't mean that that doesn't exist." (Watch E! News tonight, May 22, at 11 p.m. for more of our exclusive interview with Lindsay.)

As the 37-year-old nears the first anniversary of her unexpected August 2023 breakup, which came less than three months before the nuptials, Lindsay has officially put her drama with Carl in the rear-view mirror.

"I've never been pessimistic about love," she shared before adding with a laugh, "Maybe that's why I've gotten myself into these situations to begin with."

photos
2024 Celebrity Breakups

But while Lindsay is firmly focused on her next chapter, she'll eventually have to reunite with her ex when they film the Bravo series' upcoming ninth season. However, she isn't worried about working in proximity of her former partner.

"For me, I feel very void of emotions when it comes to Carl," she told E!. "I gave so many emotions for such a long time that I just don't really have any emotions left to give him. I'm like, 'OK, whatever. He's just another guy in the room and I tolerate him and I deal with him and that's it.' It doesn't bother me if he's around."

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images/Gabe Ginsberg

See Lindsay and Carl's breakup continue to play out when Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And watch E! News tonight at 11 p.m. for more of our exclusive sit-down.

Keep reading to relive Carl and Lindsay's relationship pre-breakup.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift's Whole Dress Comes Off in Eras Tour Wardrobe Malfunction

2

Inside Carolyn Bessette's Heartbreaking Final Days With JFK Jr.

3

Authorities Hint at CNN Commentator Alice Stewart’s Cause of Death

Instagram
September 2021: More Than Friends?

Before going public, Carl and Lindsay attended costars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's September 2021 wedding as each others' dates.

Sasha Israel/Bravo
2022: Officially Dating

After being friends and costars for years, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard confirmed they were officially a couple at the start of 2022.

Instagram/@carlradke
August 2022: Engaged

Carl got down on one knee and proposed to Lindsay in August 2022 in Southampton while filming season seven of Summer House.

Instagram/@carlradke
September 2022: Italian Getaway

The Bravolebrities enjoyed a romantic vacation in Italy. "One of the most beautiful places I've ever visited! And breathtaking (literally)," he shared on Instagram. "Finally getting through our travel photos with so many highlights but hiking through Cinque Terre was incredible. Bellisimo! "

Instagram/@carlradke
December 2022: Happy Holidays

Carl and Lindsay rang in Christmas 2022 surrounded by familymembers.

Instagram/@carlradke
February 2023: Wedding Planning

Carl and Lindsay opened up about planning their Mexico wedding in February 2023.

"It's taken this long for us to come together," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

Lindsay also confirmed plans to film the nuptials for season eight of the show. "If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she continued, "but when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."

Instagram/@carlradke
April 2023: Montauk Mayhe\m

The duo lets loose with their Summer House costars in Montauk in April 2023.

Instagram/@carlradke
May 2023: Date Night

Carl and Lindsay attend a friends wedding in Florida.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Festivals & Friends

The duo attend the Palm Tree Music Festival in New York with fellow Summer House couple Kory Keefer and Sam Feher.

Instagram/@carlradke
Summer 2023: Summer Lovin'

Carl and Lindsay are all smiles while celebrating summer.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Bravo Besties

In honor of Andy Cohen's birthday, Carl shared a tribute to the Bravo bigwig.

Instagram/Carl Radke
August 2023: Bridal Bash

The lovebirds celebrated Lindsay's bridal shower in NYC surrounded by their costars, including Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feher

Charles Sykes/Bravo
August 2023: Splitsville

Less than three months before they were supposed to say "I do," news of Carl and Lindsay's breakup came to light in August 2023.

Instagram/@lindshubbs
September 2023: Lindsay Speaks Out

Exactly two weeks after the split news came to light, Lindsay broke her silence and revealed she's "heartbroken" and humiliated" with how Carl ended things.

"My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 14. "This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift's Whole Dress Comes Off in Eras Tour Wardrobe Malfunction

2

Inside Carolyn Bessette's Heartbreaking Final Days With JFK Jr.

3

Authorities Hint at CNN Commentator Alice Stewart’s Cause of Death

4

Isabella Strahan Details Appetite Loss Amid 3rd Round of Chemotherapy

5

Jennifer Garner Breaks Down in Tears Over Daughter Violet's Graduation