Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Reveals If She's Dating Again 9 Months After Carl Radke Breakup

Watch : Lindsay Hubbard Backtracks on Carl Radke "Cocaine" Comments

Lindsay Hubbard will never stop searching for her soulmate.

In fact, the Summer House star is sharing an optimistic update on her love life nine months after her ex-fiancé Carl Radke shocked the publicist by calling off their wedding.

"I am currently dating and I will never give up on love," Lindsay exclusively told E! News. "I've always been a hopeless romantic. I do believe in love and just because this wasn't the right one for me doesn't mean that that doesn't exist." (Watch E! News tonight, May 22, at 11 p.m. for more of our exclusive interview with Lindsay.)

As the 37-year-old nears the first anniversary of her unexpected August 2023 breakup, which came less than three months before the nuptials, Lindsay has officially put her drama with Carl in the rear-view mirror.

"I've never been pessimistic about love," she shared before adding with a laugh, "Maybe that's why I've gotten myself into these situations to begin with."