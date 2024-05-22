Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Reveals If She's Dating Again 9 Months After Carl Radke Breakup

Lindsay Hubbard will never stop searching for her soulmate.
In fact, the Summer House star is sharing an optimistic update on her love life nine months after her ex-fiancé Carl Radke shocked the publicist by calling off their wedding.
"I am currently dating and I will never give up on love," Lindsay exclusively told E! News. "I've always been a hopeless romantic. I do believe in love and just because this wasn't the right one for me doesn't mean that that doesn't exist." (Watch E! News tonight, May 22, at 11 p.m. for more of our exclusive interview with Lindsay.)
As the 37-year-old nears the first anniversary of her unexpected August 2023 breakup, which came less than three months before the nuptials, Lindsay has officially put her drama with Carl in the rear-view mirror.
"I've never been pessimistic about love," she shared before adding with a laugh, "Maybe that's why I've gotten myself into these situations to begin with."
But while Lindsay is firmly focused on her next chapter, she'll eventually have to reunite with her ex when they film the Bravo series' upcoming ninth season. However, she isn't worried about working in proximity of her former partner.
"For me, I feel very void of emotions when it comes to Carl," she told E!. "I gave so many emotions for such a long time that I just don't really have any emotions left to give him. I'm like, 'OK, whatever. He's just another guy in the room and I tolerate him and I deal with him and that's it.' It doesn't bother me if he's around."
See Lindsay and Carl's breakup continue to play out when Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And watch E! News tonight at 11 p.m. for more of our exclusive sit-down.
Keep reading to relive Carl and Lindsay's relationship pre-breakup.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)