Why Jessica Biel Almost Quit Hollywood

Jessica Biel's career wasn't always so sweet.
The 7th Heaven alum reflected on the reality of co-founding her production company Iron Ocean Studios, and the moment she always called it quits.
"Doors did not open at all, even being in the business for so long," Jessica admitted on the May 15 episode of The Bright Side podcast. "I've had this production company with my partner, Michelle Purple, for 20 years. I started it with her when I was 22 and for the first 10 years, we had almost no success at all."
The duo had made a short and full-length feature film, neither of which were picked up. It wasn't until The Sinner—which aired on the USA Network in 2017 and ran for four seasons—that the company saw some success.
"When we were actually selling that show, Michelle and I looked at each other and she said, 'If we don't sell this show, I'm quitting,'" Jessica revealed. "I said, 'Me too, I'm quitting. I'm not doing this. I don't know—if this show doesn't sell, I don't know what people want, I don't know what to bring them. I don't understand this business anymore. I just don't get it anymore.'"
"And then we sold it in the room," she continued. "It was so weird."
But the 42-year-old also emphasized the film industry's landscape was different when they first founded their production company.
"It was a time when nobody cared about women's stories," she explained. "It was before we had this amazing runway for powerful, complex female stories. So, it just wasn't the right time either, and we were fighting against all the elements. It was a very humbling experience, and it still continues to be humbling."
The Total Recall star also had to accept the possibility of failing in such a competitive place.
"I don't find that my industry—or being an actor or producer—is easy in any way, shape or form," she added. "It is so much blood, sweat and tears that you put into getting these projects made, and so many of the things we work on never, ever come to fruition."
Following The Sinner, Iron Ocean produced the Hulu original miniseries Candy in 2022, which also starred Jessica.
