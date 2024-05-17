Why Jessica Biel Almost Quit Hollywood

Watch : Jessica Biel Defends 20Lbs of Epsom Salt Bath Pre-Met Gala

Jessica Biel's career wasn't always so sweet.

The 7th Heaven alum reflected on the reality of co-founding her production company Iron Ocean Studios, and the moment she always called it quits.

"Doors did not open at all, even being in the business for so long," Jessica admitted on the May 15 episode of The Bright Side podcast. "I've had this production company with my partner, Michelle Purple, for 20 years. I started it with her when I was 22 and for the first 10 years, we had almost no success at all."

The duo had made a short and full-length feature film, neither of which were picked up. It wasn't until The Sinner—which aired on the USA Network in 2017 and ran for four seasons—that the company saw some success.

"When we were actually selling that show, Michelle and I looked at each other and she said, 'If we don't sell this show, I'm quitting,'" Jessica revealed. "I said, 'Me too, I'm quitting. I'm not doing this. I don't know—if this show doesn't sell, I don't know what people want, I don't know what to bring them. I don't understand this business anymore. I just don't get it anymore.'"