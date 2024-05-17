Pregnant Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Are Happier Than Ever During Billie Eilish Date Night

Watch : Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Seen for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Every day of pregnancy brings the sun around for Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber

And as the couple prepares for their new somebody to love, they're also being sure to enjoy every moment along the way. So when the chance to see Billie Eilish perform? They're there.

Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30, stepped out onto the town May 16 for Billie's listening party at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, where she performed her newest album Hit Me Hard and Soft. For the occasion, the parents-to-be wore adorable and chic color-coordinating outfits.

For her part, the Rhode beauty founder donned navy athletic shorts and a cropped white tee, which showed off her baby bump, under a black, red and white leather racing jacket. She accessorized her concert look with a red baseball cap and black loafers. Meanwhile, Justin matched his wife of almost six years in oversized navy cargo pants, a red and plaid sweatshirt and black beanie.

And clearly the pair are still reveling in pregnancy bliss, both looking happier than ever.