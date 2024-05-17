NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Pregnant Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Are Happier Than Ever During Billie Eilish Date Night

Pregnant Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were all smiles as they were spotted leaving Billie Eilish's Los Angeles listening party for her new album Hit Me Hard and Soft. See the adorable pics.

By Hayley Santaflorentina May 17, 2024 7:13 PMTags
PregnanciesJustin BieberCouplesCelebritiesHailey Bieber
Every day of pregnancy brings the sun around for Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber  

And as the couple prepares for their new somebody to love, they're also being sure to enjoy every moment along the way. So when the chance to see Billie Eilish perform? They're there. 

Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30, stepped out onto the town May 16 for Billie's listening party at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, where she performed her newest album Hit Me Hard and Soft. For the occasion, the parents-to-be wore adorable and chic color-coordinating outfits. 

For her part, the Rhode beauty founder donned navy athletic shorts and a cropped white tee, which showed off her baby bump, under a black, red and white leather racing jacket. She accessorized her concert look with a red baseball cap and black loafers. Meanwhile, Justin matched his wife of almost six years in oversized navy cargo pants, a red and plaid sweatshirt and black beanie. 

And clearly the pair are still reveling in pregnancy bliss, both looking happier than ever. 

Justin and Hailey first announced their happy news May 9, with a post that doubled as a pregnancy reveal—confirming she is about six months pregnant—and featured photos from the couple's vow renewal in Hawaii

But while the couple did keep the news under wraps for the first two thirds of Hailey's pregnancy—though eagle-eyed fans may have noticed hints such as a newfound penchant for oversized clothing—she and Justin have since embraced sharing their journey with the world. 

In addition to baring her bump in recent public outings, the model recently shared a pregnancy update to her Instagram. "The past few weeks have been," Hailey began a May 15 Instagram post, proceeding to sum up her journey to motherhood with emojis such as the white heart, pink flower, teary eyes, sleep and, fittingly, the baby chicken in the egg. 

And to see more of Hailey and Justin's rocking evening with Billie, keep reading. 

Glowing

One week after sharing she's pregnant, Hailey Bieber looked happier than ever at Billie Eilish's Los Angeles listening party May 16. 

Beauty and a Beat

Justin Bieber enjoyed a night out with his wife by his side as they took in Billie's new album Hit Me Hard and Soft

Twinning

The parents-to-be made sure to coordinate in matching red outfits for their night out. 

Pregnancy Never Goes Out of Style

The Rhode Beauty founder continued to show off her bump in a cropped white tee.

Better Together

The couple proved they're happiest when they keep each other company. 

Baby, Baby, Baby, Oh

The father-to-be kept things comfy and cozy as the couple enjoy nights out before the arrival of their little one.

