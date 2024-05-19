NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Your Ultimate Guide on Which Crystals Are Best for Love, Finance, Career and Health

New York-based astrologer Aliza Kelly shared with E! News how to best use crystals to your advantage for your career, health, relationships and finances.

By Alyssa Morin May 19, 2024 3:00 PMTags
Watch: Bella Hadid's 20-Step Morning Wellness Routine

Using crystals as a wellness practice can be a real gem.

Just ask Anya Taylor-Joy, who recently told E! News she always travels with them: "I don't think that you could ever have too many of them."

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Miranda Kerr and Bella Hadid have even incorporated the stones into their beauty lines as an extra form of self-care. In fact, The Kardashians star previously shared how healing crystals brought her a sense of peace following the 2016 Paris robbery.

"I took some time off last year, and when I did, it seems everyone who came over would bring me healing crystals," Kim told The Cut in 2017. "I didn't know much about them at first, but I investigated them and got really into them. I don't have tons of them in my house, but they seem to give off an overall calm energy."

Although crystals aren't substitutes for therapy or medical treatments, they can help guide you in various aspects of your life. And luckily, New York-based astrologer Aliza Kelly explained to E! News how to best use them to your advantage for your career, health, relationships and finances.

What are crystals used for?

The possibilities are endless when it comes to incorporating crystals into a wellness routine. However, Aliza broke down the five most common practices they're used for so that you can add a little sparkle to your self-care rituals.

Meditation: "Hold a crystal in your hand or place it on your body during meditation to deepen your practice and enhance your focus. Visualize the crystal's energy flowing through you, bringing balance and clarity to your mind, body and spirit."

Crystal grids: "Create a crystal grid by arranging crystals in a specific geometric pattern with a central intention in mind. This can amplify the energy of the crystals and help manifest your goals or desires. You can find various grid layouts online or create your own."

Wearing and carrying crystals: "Wear crystals as jewelry or carry them in your pocket or purse to benefit from their energies. Choose crystals that resonate with your intentions or the specific areas of your life that you want to focus on. Bring that into important meetings, romantic dates or as you move through your daily routines."

Manifestation: "Crystals can be tools for manifestation by incorporating them into rituals or affirmations. Hold a crystal in your hand while stating your intentions aloud, focusing on what you want to manifest in your life. Visualize your desires coming to fruition with the help of the crystal's energy."

Energy-cleansing: "Use crystals to cleanse your aura and energy field by sweeping them over your body or holding them at specific energy points. Visualize any stagnant or negative energy being released and replace it with positive, revitalizing energy."

Getty Images

What is the best way to clean your crystals?

Yes, you'll need to clean your crystals.

"One of the best known practices for cleaning or cleansing your crystals is working with the luminaries—the Sun and the Moon," the There Are No Coincidences author shared. "You can leave your crystals outside under the sunlight or moonlight for several hours or overnight to cleanse and recharge them."

However, she warns, you'll want to be "cautious with sunlight exposure, as it may fade some crystals' colors."

Another way to rid your crystals of bad vibes is to charge it during a full moon because it intensifies its energy.

"Smudging your crystals with the smoke of incense or sacred herbs is another great way to cleanse your crystals," Aliza continued. "During this process, you can visualize any negative energies being dispelled by the smoke, as the stones are guided through their own renewal process."

And now that you have the bases covered on how to cleanse and incorporate crystals into your wellness routine, keep reading to find out which stones are helpful to have on hand for finance, love, career and health.

Getty Images

Crystals for Your Career

Clear Quartz: "Often referred to as the 'master healer,'" astrologer Aliza Kelly told E! News. "Clear quartz is a versatile crystal that amplifies energy and intentions. It can be programmed to focus on career goals, enhance clarity of thought and promote focus and productivity.

Tiger's Eye: "Tiger's eye is known for its protective and grounding properties," she noted. "It helps to boost confidence, courage and willpower, making it an excellent crystal for achieving career goals, overcoming challenges and making important decisions."

Getty Images

Crystals for Your Finance

Citrine: "Known as the 'merchant's stone,' citrine is associated with abundance, prosperity and success in business endeavors," Aliza sahred. "It is believed to attract wealth and opportunities while promoting a positive mindset towards money."

Jade: "This crystal is often used for luck and prosperity, especially in financial matters," she continued. "It is believed to enhance opportunities and attract wealth and abundance."

Getty Images

Crystals for Your Health

Amethyst: "Amethyst is a powerful healing crystal that promotes physical, emotional and spiritual well-being," the modern mystic explained. "It's believed to purify the body, calm the mind and support overall health and vitality."Black

Tourmaline: "This crystal is known for its protective properties, shielding against negative energies and electromagnetic radiation," she said. "It is also believed to aid in detoxification and promote physical healing."

Getty Images

Crystals for Your Relationships

Rose Quartz: "Known as the stone of love, rose quartz promotes unconditional love, compassion and harmony in relationships," Aliza revealed. "It helps to attract love, deepen existing relationships and foster self-love and acceptance."

Rhodonite: "This stone is associated with love, compassion and emotional healing," she added. "It helps to heal past wounds, increase self-love and attract harmonious relationships."

