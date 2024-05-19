Your Ultimate Guide on Which Crystals Are Best for Love, Finance, Career and Health

Using crystals as a wellness practice can be a real gem.
Just ask Anya Taylor-Joy, who recently told E! News she always travels with them: "I don't think that you could ever have too many of them."
Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Miranda Kerr and Bella Hadid have even incorporated the stones into their beauty lines as an extra form of self-care. In fact, The Kardashians star previously shared how healing crystals brought her a sense of peace following the 2016 Paris robbery.
"I took some time off last year, and when I did, it seems everyone who came over would bring me healing crystals," Kim told The Cut in 2017. "I didn't know much about them at first, but I investigated them and got really into them. I don't have tons of them in my house, but they seem to give off an overall calm energy."
Although crystals aren't substitutes for therapy or medical treatments, they can help guide you in various aspects of your life. And luckily, New York-based astrologer Aliza Kelly explained to E! News how to best use them to your advantage for your career, health, relationships and finances.
What are crystals used for?
The possibilities are endless when it comes to incorporating crystals into a wellness routine. However, Aliza broke down the five most common practices they're used for so that you can add a little sparkle to your self-care rituals.
Meditation: "Hold a crystal in your hand or place it on your body during meditation to deepen your practice and enhance your focus. Visualize the crystal's energy flowing through you, bringing balance and clarity to your mind, body and spirit."
Crystal grids: "Create a crystal grid by arranging crystals in a specific geometric pattern with a central intention in mind. This can amplify the energy of the crystals and help manifest your goals or desires. You can find various grid layouts online or create your own."
Wearing and carrying crystals: "Wear crystals as jewelry or carry them in your pocket or purse to benefit from their energies. Choose crystals that resonate with your intentions or the specific areas of your life that you want to focus on. Bring that into important meetings, romantic dates or as you move through your daily routines."
Manifestation: "Crystals can be tools for manifestation by incorporating them into rituals or affirmations. Hold a crystal in your hand while stating your intentions aloud, focusing on what you want to manifest in your life. Visualize your desires coming to fruition with the help of the crystal's energy."
Energy-cleansing: "Use crystals to cleanse your aura and energy field by sweeping them over your body or holding them at specific energy points. Visualize any stagnant or negative energy being released and replace it with positive, revitalizing energy."
What is the best way to clean your crystals?
Yes, you'll need to clean your crystals.
"One of the best known practices for cleaning or cleansing your crystals is working with the luminaries—the Sun and the Moon," the There Are No Coincidences author shared. "You can leave your crystals outside under the sunlight or moonlight for several hours or overnight to cleanse and recharge them."
However, she warns, you'll want to be "cautious with sunlight exposure, as it may fade some crystals' colors."
Another way to rid your crystals of bad vibes is to charge it during a full moon because it intensifies its energy.
"Smudging your crystals with the smoke of incense or sacred herbs is another great way to cleanse your crystals," Aliza continued. "During this process, you can visualize any negative energies being dispelled by the smoke, as the stones are guided through their own renewal process."
And now that you have the bases covered on how to cleanse and incorporate crystals into your wellness routine, keep reading to find out which stones are helpful to have on hand for finance, love, career and health.