Your Ultimate Guide on Which Crystals Are Best for Love, Finance, Career and Health

Using crystals as a wellness practice can be a real gem.

Just ask Anya Taylor-Joy, who recently told E! News she always travels with them: "I don't think that you could ever have too many of them."

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Miranda Kerr and Bella Hadid have even incorporated the stones into their beauty lines as an extra form of self-care. In fact, The Kardashians star previously shared how healing crystals brought her a sense of peace following the 2016 Paris robbery.

"I took some time off last year, and when I did, it seems everyone who came over would bring me healing crystals," Kim told The Cut in 2017. "I didn't know much about them at first, but I investigated them and got really into them. I don't have tons of them in my house, but they seem to give off an overall calm energy."

Although crystals aren't substitutes for therapy or medical treatments, they can help guide you in various aspects of your life. And luckily, New York-based astrologer Aliza Kelly explained to E! News how to best use them to your advantage for your career, health, relationships and finances.