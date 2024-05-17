Jennifer Lopez Likes Post About Relationship Red Flags Amid Ben Affleck Breakup Rumors

Ain't it funny how some feelings you just can't deny...so you hit the "like" button.
Jennifer Lopez is raising eyebrows with her social media activity amid rumors she and husband Ben Affleck are breaking up after less than two years of marriage. After all, a March 19 post about red flags from relationship coach Lenna Marsak has gone viral after it was revealed the Hustlers star had pressed like.
"You cannot build a healthy relationship with someone," the post read, "who lacks integrity & emotional safety."
Other listed relationship red flags included someone who "doesn't respect your time, doesn't think it's important to call/text back in a reasonable time frame," "lacks effective communication skills = silent treatment, withdraws, refuses to communicate unless it's on their terms" and "doesn't know who they are or what they want."
The caption added, "You can't build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves. We can't expect someone to see us when we can't even see themselves. Getting in a relationship is the easy part. Nurturing & fostering it is a different story. After all, love is not a feeling, it's action."
E! News has reached out to reps for Jennifer and Ben and has not heard back.
After her post went viral, Lenna wrote on her Instagram Stories May 16, "Just logged onto IG and noticed @jlo liked my post. Jlo or her PR team, I'll take it."
However, she also warned fans to not jump to conclusions about the state of Jennifer and Ben's marriage. "Please be kind to Jennifer Lopez because she's a human being," Lenna said in a video. "I do not know if they're getting divorced. I hope not."
Over the last few weeks, rumblings of an impending divorce have been fueled as the pair, who wed in 2022 after rekindling their aughts romance, haven't stepped out for an event together in the last few months—most notably with the Oscar winner not by Jennifer's side as she co-chaired the 2024 Met Gala earlier this month.
As for where Ben was during the star-studded occasion? He remained in Los Angeles to film The Accountant 2, his rep told E! News.
Despite the breakup rumors, the two were photographed in recent days, with one photo published by In Touch Weekly that appears to show Ben, 51, behind the wheel of a car, reaching over toward the front passenger door as Jennifer, 54, stands outside with her child Emme, 16.
Jennifer, who shares the teen and twin brother Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, had recalled in her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, released on Amazon Prime Video in February, what led to her and Ben—to call off their 2003 engagement.
"Ben and I, we broke up three days before our wedding," she said on the program. "We had a big wedding planned—14 ushers and bridesmaids—and three days before, we just crumbled under the pressure."
Ben himself noted that the reason behind the breakup was "the massive amount of scrutiny around our private life." He also said he told his wife when they got back together that he didn't want "a relationship on social media."
"And then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask," the Argo actor—who shares kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—continued. "It's sort of like you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.' We're just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise."
