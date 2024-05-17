NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Jennifer Lopez Likes Post About Relationship Red Flags Amid Ben Affleck Breakup Rumors

Amid speculation about her marriage to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez appears to have endorsed a curious social media post from a relationship coach.

By Corinne Heller May 17, 2024 6:31 PMTags
Jennifer LopezBen AffleckRumorsCouples
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Wear Wedding Bands Amid Breakup Rumors

Ain't it funny how some feelings you just can't deny...so you hit the "like" button.

Jennifer Lopez is raising eyebrows with her social media activity amid rumors she and husband Ben Affleck are breaking up after less than two years of marriage. After all, a March 19 post about red flags from relationship coach Lenna Marsak has gone viral after it was revealed the Hustlers star had pressed like. 

"You cannot build a healthy relationship with someone," the post read, "who lacks integrity & emotional safety."

Other listed relationship red flags included someone who "doesn't respect your time, doesn't think it's important to call/text back in a reasonable time frame," "lacks effective communication skills = silent treatment, withdraws, refuses to communicate unless it's on their terms" and "doesn't know who they are or what they want."

The caption added, "You can't build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves. We can't expect someone to see us when we can't even see themselves. Getting in a relationship is the easy part. Nurturing & fostering it is a different story. After all, love is not a feeling, it's action."

photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

E! News has reached out to reps for Jennifer and Ben and has not heard back.

After her post went viral, Lenna wrote on her Instagram Stories May 16, "Just logged onto IG and noticed @jlo liked my post. Jlo or her PR team, I'll take it."

Instagram / Lenna Marsak

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Likes Relationships Post Amid Ben Affleck Split Rumors

2

Why Whoopi Goldberg Is Defending Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker

3

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Wear Wedding Rings Amid Breakup Rumors

However, she also warned fans to not jump to conclusions about the state of Jennifer and Ben's marriage. "Please be kind to Jennifer Lopez because she's a human being," Lenna said in a video. "I do not know if they're getting divorced. I hope not."

Instagram / Lenna Marsak

Over the last few weeks, rumblings of an impending divorce have been fueled as the pair, who wed in 2022 after rekindling their aughts romance, haven't stepped out for an event together in the last few months—most notably with the Oscar winner not by Jennifer's side as she co-chaired the 2024 Met Gala earlier this month.

As for where Ben was during the star-studded occasion? He remained in Los Angeles to film The Accountant 2, his rep told E! News.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Despite the breakup rumors, the two were photographed in recent days, with one photo published by In Touch Weekly that appears to show Ben, 51, behind the wheel of a car, reaching over toward the front passenger door as Jennifer, 54, stands outside with her child Emme, 16.

Jennifer, who shares the teen and twin brother Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, had recalled in her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, released on Amazon Prime Video in February, what led to her and Bento call off their 2003 engagement.

"Ben and I, we broke up three days before our wedding," she said on the program. "We had a big wedding planned—14 ushers and bridesmaids—and three days before, we just crumbled under the pressure."

Ben himself noted that the reason behind the breakup was "the massive amount of scrutiny around our private life." He also said he told his wife when they got back together that he didn't want "a relationship on social media."

"And then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask," the Argo actor—who shares kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—continued. "It's sort of like you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.' We're just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise."

Look back at Ben and Jennifer's relationship history...

Mel/Getty Images
December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

Tom Kingston/WireImage
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

Christopher Polk/Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
September 2021: Back to the Stage

Ben supports J.Lo at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in New York City, where she performed onstage. It marked her first music gig since she performed at VAX LIVE in May, where the actor also appeared onstage separately, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
September 2021: Met Gala Debut

The two attend the Met Gala together for the first time.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
October 2021: PDA at Premiere

Jen and Ben put on a sizzling display on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in New York City.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
April 2022: Engaged Again!

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to the Gone Girl actor with a video posted to her On The JLo site, revealing a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring with a green stone.

onthejlo.com
July 2022: Married!

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Pierre Suu/GC Images
July 2022: Post-Wedding Trip to Paris

The two vacation with her twins and two of his kids in the French capital soon after their wedding.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

June 2023: Red Carpet Fabulous

J.Lo steps out with Ben in support of his movie The Flash.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

February 2024: This Is Them...Now

Jennifer release This Is Me... Now, an album about her relationship with Ben. The record is accompanied by a musical film titled This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Gotham/GC Images

March 2024: Jenny on the Block

The couple enjoys a day out in NYC on March 30, 2024.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Whoopi Goldberg Is Defending Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker

2

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Wear Wedding Rings Amid Breakup Rumors

3

Eva Mendes Breaks Ryan Gosling Relationship Rule to Celebrate Win

4

Andy Cohen Reacts to John Mayer Slamming Rumors About Their Friendship

5

NFL Responds to Harrison Butker's Controversial Graduation Speech