Jennifer Lopez Likes Post About Relationship Red Flags Amid Ben Affleck Breakup Rumors

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Wear Wedding Bands Amid Breakup Rumors

Ain't it funny how some feelings you just can't deny...so you hit the "like" button.

Jennifer Lopez is raising eyebrows with her social media activity amid rumors she and husband Ben Affleck are breaking up after less than two years of marriage. After all, a March 19 post about red flags from relationship coach Lenna Marsak has gone viral after it was revealed the Hustlers star had pressed like.

"You cannot build a healthy relationship with someone," the post read, "who lacks integrity & emotional safety."

Other listed relationship red flags included someone who "doesn't respect your time, doesn't think it's important to call/text back in a reasonable time frame," "lacks effective communication skills = silent treatment, withdraws, refuses to communicate unless it's on their terms" and "doesn't know who they are or what they want."

The caption added, "You can't build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves. We can't expect someone to see us when we can't even see themselves. Getting in a relationship is the easy part. Nurturing & fostering it is a different story. After all, love is not a feeling, it's action."