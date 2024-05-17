Don't Miss Out: Wayfair's 72-Hour Clearout Sale Has Amazing Finds Under $50 & Up to 86% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As May swiftly progresses, with graduation celebrations underway and Memorial Day and Father's Day looming ahead, our schedules are brimming as we transition into the vibrant summer season. Amidst the flurry of activity, another exciting weekend awaits us, offering countless enticing sales to explore. There's nothing better than indulging in a lil' retail therapy, especially if it involves scoring big without breaking the bank.
We're thrilled to unveil yet another incredible opportunity to snag incredible deals — at Wayfair's 72-Hour Clearout Sale. From stylish furniture pieces to trendy decor accents, Wayfair has an array of options to suit every taste and budget. With limited-time discounts up to 86% off on a wide range of products, now is the perfect opportunity to snag those items you've been eyeing without the guilt of overspending.
Join us as we uncover the best steals and deals under $50 that Wayfair has to offer, proving that you don't need to splurge to create a home that reflects your unique style and personality.
Wade Logan Cadillon Metal Base Writing Desk
This chic industrial desk is ideal for compact home offices, boasting a unique design with ample storage on two open shelves and a spacious desktop. Its sturdy metal legs and stylish finish make it a versatile and durable addition to any space, perfect for studying, working, or organizing essentials.
Staub Ceramic 2-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set
This Staub nesting set includes two rectangular baking dishes that are ideal for various dishes from lasagna to roasted meats. Crafted with a beautiful white porcelain enamel glaze, these dishes ensure moisture retention during baking while being highly durable and versatile, suitable for oven, broiler, microwave, dishwasher, and freezer use.
Beachcrest Home Lasseter Cotton Comforter Set
Indulge in luxury with this oversized comforter set, crafted to maintain fluffiness and allure while accommodating modern large mattresses. Complete with shams, accent pillows, comforter, and duvet insert, it's available in two colors and three sizes for a perfect fit.
Cuisinart 5-Speed Hand Mixer
The Cuisinart 5-Speed Hand Mixer is your ultimate companion for any kitchen task, boasting a 220-watt motor and five speed options for effortless mixing. With its Max Comfort Handle and self-cleaning beaters, this mixer promises comfort, convenience, and top-notch performance for all your culinary endeavors.
Rebrilliant 26-Section Over-The-Door Shoe Shelves
Maximize your closet space with these over-the-door shoe shelves, which provide easy access and organization for up to 26 pairs of shoes while utilizing unused door space. Constructed with durability in mind, these shelves feature triple hooks for long-lasting use and compatibility with most interior doors, offering a convenient storage solution for various items beyond just shoes.
Mistana Fidel Solid Wood Tripod Table Lamp - Set of 2
This modern two-piece table lamp set features sleek tripod designs crafted from solid and engineered wood with a light brown finish, ideal for brightening up small spaces or desks. Topped with tan linen shades, these lamps offer versatile lighting options up to 60W bulbs (sold separately), perfect for various settings from bedrooms to home offices.
Shark Bagless Stick Vacuum
Effortlessly maintain cleanliness throughout your home with this Shark cordless vacuum, equipped with a motorized brush roll and two-speed settings for efficient dirt and pet hair removal from various floor types. Its lightweight design and maneuverability make it ideal for quick cleanups, while the long-lasting rechargeable battery ensures extended use.
Zipcode Design Wickes 3 Piece Floating Shelf
This three-piece set of shelves, boasting clean lines and minimalist design, offers versatile organization and display options for your living space. Crafted from engineered wood and available in various finishes, they effortlessly create a floating effect on your wall, complementing modern and contemporary decor styles, with all necessary mounting hardware included for easy installation.
Latitude Run Reversible Comfort Non-Slip Oversize Box Cushion Sofa Slipcover
This reversible sofa slipcover is a versatile, cost-effective solution for protecting your furniture that features adjustable elastic straps and convenient pocket design. With its soft, durable fabric and reversible colors, it blends seamlessly with any room decor while keeping your sofa looking fresh and clean, making it an ideal choice for pet owners seeking both style and practicality.
Tramontina Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Gourmet Sauce Pan
Crafted to cater to both home and professional chefs, this durable saucepan ensures exceptional performance, from delicately simmering sauces to heating hearty soups. With European-inspired design and premium construction materials, this Tramontina pan sets the standard for quality and longevity in the kitchen.
Ebern Designs Jaecyon Solid Wood End Table - Set of 2
These minimal-chic end tables feature a stackable structure for space-saving and elegant arrangements. Crafted from natural and sustainable bamboo, these bedside tables offer both durability and eco-friendliness with reinforced legs and a humanized design for stability and scratch prevention. Plus, the easy-assembly design ensures ultimate convenience at your fingertips.
Cosmo 2.2 Qt. Air Fryer
This Cosmo air fryer revolutionizes cooking by delivering crispy, golden-brown perfection without the need for excess oils or fats, making it ideal for a guilt-free indulgence in your favorite fried foods. Its compact design and versatile capabilities, from frying to baking, grilling, and roasting, make it a kitchen essential suitable for small spaces, while its easy-to-use controls ensure perfect results every time.
Beautyrest Pinsonic Microlight Quilted Plush Heated Blanket
Indulge in ultimate comfort with the Beautyrest quilted heated blanket, featuring a rich pin sonic pattern for a luxurious feel and 20 temperature settings controlled by two controllers (one for twin and full sizes). With a 10-hour auto shut-off timer for safety and machine washable convenience, this blanket promises cozy warmth and peace of mind.
Cuisinart 4-Slice Compact Toaster
Experience modernized toasting with Cuisinart's four-slice toaster, boasting a sleek design with stainless steel accents and versatile features including reheat, defrost, and bagel controls. Its compact design fits seamlessly on any countertop while offering wide slots, dual custom controls, and a slide-out crumb tray for convenient, precise toasting every time.
Alwyn Home Cloud Soft Overfilled Plush Waterproof Mattress Pad
Experience the luxurious comfort of sleeping on warm, fluffy clouds with this ultra-plush mattress pad, featuring waterproof durability and overfilled warmth. With a stretchable knit deep pocket skirt fitting up to an 18" mattress, it ensures easy care and lasting coziness, all while being OEKO-TEX certified for quality assurance and wellness.
