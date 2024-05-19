Scarlett Johansson, Rami Malek and More Stars You Probably Didn't Know Are a Twin

What do Scarlett Johansson, Rami Malek and Kiefer Sutherland all have in common?
Sure, you could point to their impressive lists of film and TV credits, but that's not all they share. They also all have twin siblings.
In Scarlett's case, she shares her birthday with brother Hunter Johansson.
"I'm very close with all of my siblings, but my brother Hunter and I definitely have that unique bond," the Black Widow star said on a 2023 episode of Today. "It's interesting also how it affects you personally. You've never been alone, even in utero. You've always had this other soul, this other person with you. And I just think it affects how you move around the world."
Meanwhile, you just need to take one look at Rami and his brother Sami Malek to know that they're identical twins. And while the Bohemian Rhapsody actor previously told Jimmy Kimmel the siblings "don't look as much alike as we used to," he admitted they would sometimes switch places when they were children.
"We did a lot," Rami said on a 2015 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "We were troublemakers as kids." (More on how he helped Sami pass one of his college courses later.)
Kiefer has spoken about his bond with his sister Rachel Sutherland, too—with the 24 alum telling The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon his twin is the "great love of my life."
Of course, they're not the only stars with a birthday buddy. And for every well-known sibling pairing—we're looking at you Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Cole and Dylan Sprouse, Tia and Tamera Mowry and Joel and Benji Madden—there are many more who manage to fly under the radar. Check out all the stars you might not have known are a twin.