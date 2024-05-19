Scarlett Johansson, Rami Malek and More Stars You Probably Didn't Know Are a Twin

Watch : Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey Celebrate Their Twins’ 13th Birthday!

What do Scarlett Johansson, Rami Malek and Kiefer Sutherland all have in common?

Sure, you could point to their impressive lists of film and TV credits, but that's not all they share. They also all have twin siblings.

In Scarlett's case, she shares her birthday with brother Hunter Johansson.

"I'm very close with all of my siblings, but my brother Hunter and I definitely have that unique bond," the Black Widow star said on a 2023 episode of Today. "It's interesting also how it affects you personally. You've never been alone, even in utero. You've always had this other soul, this other person with you. And I just think it affects how you move around the world."

Meanwhile, you just need to take one look at Rami and his brother Sami Malek to know that they're identical twins. And while the Bohemian Rhapsody actor previously told Jimmy Kimmel the siblings "don't look as much alike as we used to," he admitted they would sometimes switch places when they were children.