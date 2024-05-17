Elevate Your Ensemble with Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section – Align Leggings for $39 & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Even if you have the most snatched capsule collection, your closet might need a few items refreshed. This is where lululemon enters the chat. Their clothes not only look great, they also feel so luxe and high quality. And why pay full price when you can shop the We Made Too Much section? To save you some time, I've scoured through the entire selection, from hoodies to leggings, bodysuits to skirts, and have put together lululemon's top finds for elevating your wardrobe.
Here's what's in store. There's a super soft and supportive bralette for just $29. And a full length bodysuit for less than $100. Plus, the Everywhere Belt Bag Mini in a bright pop of yellow, for just $29. Oh, and there's pants, leggings, hoodies, and more.
So, make your way to lululemon's We Made Too Much section and start shopping. It's never too late to add that perfect item to your wardrobe.
Everywhere Belt Bag Mini Ripstop
Own the it-bag of the year, the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. This mini size is made of water-repellant fabric, has enough room for all your essentials, and features a bright pop of color. Snag it for just $29.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Super-High-Rise Shortie Underwear 2-inch
If you want a little extra coverage underneath a summer dress or pair of unlined shorts, this pair of shortie underwear is a solid pick. It's soft, stretchy, sweat-wicking, and a hot weather must-have.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Bodysuit
Get a smoothing silhouette with this square-neck bodysuit. It's available in 7 colors, so you can wear it solo or pair it with a loose button up for a relaxed look.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-inch
Lululemon's Align leggings are popular for a reason. That's because they're lightweight, buttery soft, breathable, sweat-wicking, and come in 7 colors. You can wear them everywhere to everything.
lululemon Align Halter Bodysuit 25-inch
With this halter bodysuit, your OOTD is all set. Just slide it on, it's buttery soft and lightweight, then pair it with a cute jean jacket or oversized hoodie and you're good to go.
Scuba Oversized Half Zip Hoodie Gold Zip
I have been lying in wait for the Scuba collection to enter into the We Made Too Much section. This oversized hoodie feels so luxe and comfy, you'll want to wear it every day. Plus, it features a kangaroo pocket with a hidden phone sleeve.
lululemon Align V-Waist Mini-Flare Pant
Soft, stretchy, and trendy, these flared Aligns are perfect for the studio or the couch. Reviewers rave about the flattering V-waistline, you'll rave that they're $39 off the original price.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Scoop-Neck Bralette A–D Cups
This scoop neck bralette is for A to D cups, and features adjustable straps for just the right fit. Reviewers report that it provides support, but also feels like you're wearing nothing at all. It's also super soft.
Side-Pleat High-Rise Tennis Skirt
Take a swing at the latest tennis trend with this high-rise tennis skirt. There's built-in shorts with a pocket for a tennis ball or your phone, and the pleats add a preppy look.
Convertible Ripstop Hiking Jacket
Made of water-resistant fabric with a relaxed fit (so you can layer it), this hiking jacket is trail-ready. Plus, it's windproof and the sleeves are removable in case it gets too warm.
Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme
Stylish for work or just hanging out, you need a pair of these mid-rise pants. They're stretchy, breathable, and add a tailored look to elevate any fit.