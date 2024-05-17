Why Quinta Brunson Compares Being Picked Up by Jason Kelce to Disney Ride

Quinta Brunson reached new heights during a recent encounter with Jason Kelce.
While onstage at the Disney/ABC's Upfront 2024 presentation May 14, the retired Philadelphia Eagles star-turned-ESPN analyst literally swept the Abbott Elementary actress off her feet by lifting her high up in the air while giving her a hug, an experience she compared to a popular Disney theme park ride.
"Dude, guys, I am so short," the 4'11" star said on the May 16 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. "I haven't been this high off the ground in so long. This was insane. Look at that air."
"The last time I felt that way was on Tower of Terror," she continued. "My stomach went up and everything."
But Quinta stressed she was aware it was coming.
"But he did ask for consent," she shared. "He was like, 'Do you mind?' I said, 'No, that's fine.' But I still didn't know I'd be airborne."
The 6'3″ athlete, Quinta added, is "so lovely."
Of course, the Emmy winner and Jason were well-acquainted before the event—and not just because she is a noted Eagles fan. Back in February, one month before his retirement, the Super Bowl winner guest starred on the season three premiere of Abbott Elementary, which is set in Philadelphia, making a virtual appearance along with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and defensive end Brandon Graham.
But the Abbott crew weren't the only people who excited about the cameo and Jason's younger brother Travis Kelce gushed about the moment.
"I love that show, man," the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end said on their podcast New Heights. "It's been one of my favorites. I've just started binge-watching the first season."
And it couldn't have been a netter experience for the Eagles stars. As Jason added, "Quinta does a fantastic job, as does the whole crew over there at Abbott Elementary. So I was honored that they asked us to be a part of it, for sure."