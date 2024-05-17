Why Quinta Brunson Compares Being Picked Up by Jason Kelce to Disney Ride

Watch : Jason Kelce Has a New Gig After NFL Retirement

Quinta Brunson reached new heights during a recent encounter with Jason Kelce.

While onstage at the Disney/ABC's Upfront 2024 presentation May 14, the retired Philadelphia Eagles star-turned-ESPN analyst literally swept the Abbott Elementary actress off her feet by lifting her high up in the air while giving her a hug, an experience she compared to a popular Disney theme park ride.

"Dude, guys, I am so short," the 4'11" star said on the May 16 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. "I haven't been this high off the ground in so long. This was insane. Look at that air."

"The last time I felt that way was on Tower of Terror," she continued. "My stomach went up and everything."

But Quinta stressed she was aware it was coming.

"But he did ask for consent," she shared. "He was like, 'Do you mind?' I said, 'No, that's fine.' But I still didn't know I'd be airborne."

The 6'3″ athlete, Quinta added, is "so lovely."