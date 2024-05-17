See Andy Cohen's Epic Response to John Mayer Slamming Speculation About Their Friendship

Andy Cohen thinks John Mayer deserves a major bravo for how he defended their friendship.
On week after the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer called out a Hollywood Reporter journalist for asking the Watch What Happens Live host about speculation the two are romantically involved, Cohen praised his longtime BFF for publicly slamming the dating rumors.
"This should now put an end to anyone asking us, ‘What's the deal with you two?" the Bravo star said on his Daddy Diaries podcast May 17. "'Explain it.'"
Cohen went on the explain why the line of questioning about a possible romance between him and Mayer was so offensive.
"It is demeaning to ask a gay guy about being friends with a straight guy," the 55-year-old noted. "It does assume a gay guy can't be friends with a straight person without them having sex."
However, Cohen applauded Mayer for shutting down the rumors head-on in a letter published by THR last week.
"What an ally," he praised the musician. "I really just love that he did that, and I applaud him for wanting it published."
"Thank you, John, for going on the record about that," Cohen concluded. "I thought it was really, really cool."
In his response to THR's recent cover story on Cohen, Mayer called Co-Editor in Chief Maer Roshan's question about dating rumors "deeply flawed."
"I think that to suggest that people are dubious of a friendship like mine and Andy's is to undermine the public's ability to accept and understand diversity in all facets of culture, be it in art or in real life," the Grammy winner wrote. "I'd like to think they're sophisticated enough to see a relationship like ours without assuming it must include a sexual component. That turns the concept of being gay into an ignorantly two-dimensional one, which I know you know it's not. I don't question that at all."
In the interview, Cohen defended his platonic love for Mayer.
"I honestly love John Mayer, and he loves me," he told the outlet. "But because we're so affectionate toward each other, people don't know what box to put that in. They assume we're sleeping with each other, which we are most definitely not."
