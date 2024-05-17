See Andy Cohen's Epic Response to John Mayer Slamming Speculation About Their Friendship

Watch : Andy Cohen Addresses John Mayer Relationship Rumors

Andy Cohen thinks John Mayer deserves a major bravo for how he defended their friendship.

On week after the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer called out a Hollywood Reporter journalist for asking the Watch What Happens Live host about speculation the two are romantically involved, Cohen praised his longtime BFF for publicly slamming the dating rumors.

"This should now put an end to anyone asking us, ‘What's the deal with you two?" the Bravo star said on his Daddy Diaries podcast May 17. "'Explain it.'"

Cohen went on the explain why the line of questioning about a possible romance between him and Mayer was so offensive.

"It is demeaning to ask a gay guy about being friends with a straight guy," the 55-year-old noted. "It does assume a gay guy can't be friends with a straight person without them having sex."

However, Cohen applauded Mayer for shutting down the rumors head-on in a letter published by THR last week.