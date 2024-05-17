Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Reveals the Surprising Way She Learned About Lady Whistledown Twist

Watch : Bridgerton Season: Stars React to Part 1 Finale & Promise More Love in Part 2! (Exclusive)

Dearest Gentle Reader,

If Lady Whistledown's identity came as a surprise to you during Bridgerton's season one finale, you might actually have been alone. After all, Whistledown's own actress Nicola Coughlan—aka Penelope Featherington—knew her secret identity before she even stepped foot onto set.

But if you think she learned from reading the original book series, think again.

"I found out in a super professional way," she told Seth Meyers during a May 14 appearance on Late Night. "I found out on a Reddit fan forum. Because I Googled it. And then I arrived day one and I was like, 'This is amazing—am I her? Like is that me?' And they were like, 'Yeah, it's you.'"

She continued, "And then I proceeded to tell everyone, so it was a surprise for nobody on the cast because I couldn't stop talking about it."

An irony, Seth was sure to point out. "So it turns out you were terribly cast as someone who is good at keeping a secret," he joked, to which Nicola, 37, concurred, "Absolutely rubbish, yeah."