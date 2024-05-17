Golfer Scottie Scheffler Charged With Assault After Being Detained Outside of PGA Championship

Watch : Nikki Glaser's Golf Skills Are PURE COMEDY

Scottie Scheffler is facing criminal charges.

The top ranked golfer in the world was detained by police just outside the 2024 PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, on the morning of May 17.

Following a fatal accident between a shuttle bus and a pedestrian working the event at around 5 a.m. ET, Scheffler had attempted to drive around the stopped traffic outside of the golf course, according to the Athletic. He was stopped by officers, removed from his vehicle and led away from the scene in handcuffs, as seen in footage shared by ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington on X, formerly Twitter.

Scheffler was booked on charges pertaining to second-degree assault of an officer, as well as third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, NBC News confirmed.

Shortly after his release from booking, Scheffler apologized for the situation and shared he thought he was following instructions from authorities.