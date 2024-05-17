NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Riley Strain’s Family Accepts His College Diploma at Emotional Graduation

Two months after Riley Strain’s remains were found, his family accepted the 22-year-old’s diploma at the University of Missouri’s graduation ceremony.

Riley Strain's family is continuing to honor him.

Two months after the 22-year-old's death, his loved ones accepted his diploma at the University of Missouri's graduation ceremony.

As Riley's name was called during the May 11 ceremony, the graduating class gave a standing ovation when his mom Michelle Whiteid and stepdad Chris Whiteid walked to the stage for his posthumous degree in business and financial planning. With tears in her eyes, Michelle held up the diploma as applause thundered during the ceremony. 

It was the culmination of a heartbreaking few months for Riley's family as he disappeared during a night out in Nashville with his fraternity brothers in early March. 

After a two-week search, the Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed that Riley's remains were located eight miles from the area where he was last seen and that his death continues to be "accidental," with no foul play-related trauma.

"It's been an emotional roller coaster," Chris told reporters following the update. "We're quite thankful for everything that you've done for our family, the grace that you've given us, it means a lot, more than you'll ever know."

"We have learned through his ordeal that everybody has brought all the good to us," he continued. "We've had a little bad, you're gonna have that, but it has given us faith in people that sometimes gets clouded by what we're constantly hearing."

At the memorial service for Riley in late March, his family—which also includes dad Ryan Gilbert and stepmom Milli Gilbert—requested attendees arrive in green to honor him as it was a color that Riley, per his obituary, would often say "makes you look good."

"Riley Strain's presence will be profoundly missed," his obituary continued. "But his joyous approach to life and the happiness he brought to those around him will forever be remembered."

 As Riley's family celebrates his graduation, keep reading to see more glimpses into his life.

