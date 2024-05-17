Riley Strain’s Family Accepts His College Diploma at Emotional Graduation

Watch : Riley Strain’s Mom Shares Final Text Messages Sent Before Disappearance

Riley Strain's family is continuing to honor him.

Two months after the 22-year-old's death, his loved ones accepted his diploma at the University of Missouri's graduation ceremony.

As Riley's name was called during the May 11 ceremony, the graduating class gave a standing ovation when his mom Michelle Whiteid and stepdad Chris Whiteid walked to the stage for his posthumous degree in business and financial planning. With tears in her eyes, Michelle held up the diploma as applause thundered during the ceremony.

It was the culmination of a heartbreaking few months for Riley's family as he disappeared during a night out in Nashville with his fraternity brothers in early March.

After a two-week search, the Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed that Riley's remains were located eight miles from the area where he was last seen and that his death continues to be "accidental," with no foul play-related trauma.

"It's been an emotional roller coaster," Chris told reporters following the update. "We're quite thankful for everything that you've done for our family, the grace that you've given us, it means a lot, more than you'll ever know."