Why Whoopi Goldberg Is Defending Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Amid Controversy

Watch : NFL Responds to Controversial Speech Made By Chiefs Player Harrison Butker

For Whoopi Goldberg, everyone is entitled to their beliefs.

After Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker came under fire for the opinions shared during his commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., the talk show host is defending his right to say what he wishes.

"I like when people say what they need to say—he's at a Catholic College, he's a staunch Catholic," she said during the May 16 episode of The View. "These are his beliefs and he's welcome to him. I don't have to believe them, right? I don't have to accept them. The ladies that were sitting in that audience do not have to accept them."

She also compared the situation to Colin Kaepernick's taking a knee during the national anthem, explaining, "The same way we want respect when Colin Kaepernick takes a knee, we want to give respect to people whose ideas are different from ours."

But while she expressed her belief that Harrison is entitled to his views, the 68-year-old noted that doesn't mean those in the audience—at the graduation and now beyond—have to take what he said to heart.