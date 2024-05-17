Why Whoopi Goldberg Is Defending Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Amid Controversy

For Whoopi Goldberg, everyone is entitled to their beliefs.
After Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker came under fire for the opinions shared during his commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., the talk show host is defending his right to say what he wishes.
"I like when people say what they need to say—he's at a Catholic College, he's a staunch Catholic," she said during the May 16 episode of The View. "These are his beliefs and he's welcome to him. I don't have to believe them, right? I don't have to accept them. The ladies that were sitting in that audience do not have to accept them."
She also compared the situation to Colin Kaepernick's taking a knee during the national anthem, explaining, "The same way we want respect when Colin Kaepernick takes a knee, we want to give respect to people whose ideas are different from ours."
But while she expressed her belief that Harrison is entitled to his views, the 68-year-old noted that doesn't mean those in the audience—at the graduation and now beyond—have to take what he said to heart.
"I'm okay with him saying whatever he says and the women who are sitting there if they take his advice, good for them, they'll be happy," she added. "If they don't go for them, they will be happy a different way. That's my attitude."
Among the many topics Harrison touched on during the May 11 commencement speech was what he views as women's roles in society.
"How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career?" the 28-year-old asked the female students. "Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."
He continued, adding his wife Isabelle Butker, with whom he shares two young kids, "would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother" and praised her for embracing "one of the most important titles of all: homemaker."
But while the NFL player's comments angered users online, with many asking he be dismissed from the team, Whoopi stressed her belief he should not be fired.
As she put it, noting it happens to her and her fellow View hosts, "If you say to somebody, 'I don't like what you said and so I'm going to get your job taken away because you disagree with me,' for me that is an issue. That is why I am standing up for him."
Though no action has been taken against Harrison at this time, the NFL did release a statement distancing itself from the player's comments.
"Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," the NFL's senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer Jonathan Beane said in a statement to People. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."