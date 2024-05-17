Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s “Wild” Met Gala Shoe Detail

Khloe Kardashian knows that sometimes beauty is pain.
The Good American founder couldn't help but gush over Kim Kardashian's determination to wear some very uncomfortable accessories that brought her dazzling Maison Margiela custom ensemble to life at the 2024 Met Gala.
"Damsel in distress," Khloe commented on her sister's May 16 Instagram post. "That invisible heel is wild! How did you manage? I definitely would have fallen."
Kim shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes snaps getting ready for fashion's biggest night, including her no-heel clear platform heels, which required some major practice ahead of the red carpet.
"This is my shoe," the 43-year-old explained to Vogue before the May 6 event, holding up the accessory. "It's clever because if I had a shoe with a heel, the heel gets stuck in the metal skirt. And so that was our issue of walking."
"To wear these, you're on your tiptoes and you're balancing the whole time, flexing your calf muscles," Kim continued. "So, that's what I'm gonna have to do is stand on my tippy toes."
Ahead of the event, the SKIMS founder—who had to skip the Met after-parties for a work event in Germany—did a test run of the shoes when she learned she couldn't lean back in while walking. But she doesn't mind because, as she put it, "I think we really need the height on this look, so we gotta do what we gotta do."
And Khloe made sure to support Kim's showstopping look from home. When Kim stepped out in her look, the 39-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I am NOT OK!!!!!!! Holy smokes Batman."
But it's no surprise that Kim's recent ensemble left her sister nearly speechless. After all, the KKW Beauty founder is known for arriving in some challenging looks in the name of fashion.
