Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s “Wild” Met Gala Shoe Detail

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Tight Corset at 2024 Met Gala

Khloe Kardashian knows that sometimes beauty is pain.

The Good American founder couldn't help but gush over Kim Kardashian's determination to wear some very uncomfortable accessories that brought her dazzling Maison Margiela custom ensemble to life at the 2024 Met Gala.

"Damsel in distress," Khloe commented on her sister's May 16 Instagram post. "That invisible heel is wild! How did you manage? I definitely would have fallen."

Kim shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes snaps getting ready for fashion's biggest night, including her no-heel clear platform heels, which required some major practice ahead of the red carpet.

"This is my shoe," the 43-year-old explained to Vogue before the May 6 event, holding up the accessory. "It's clever because if I had a shoe with a heel, the heel gets stuck in the metal skirt. And so that was our issue of walking."

"To wear these, you're on your tiptoes and you're balancing the whole time, flexing your calf muscles," Kim continued. "So, that's what I'm gonna have to do is stand on my tippy toes."