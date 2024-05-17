Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman Addresses “Mean” Criticism of Her Cannes Look

Watch : 2024 Cannes Film Festival: The Biggest Stars on the Red Carpet!

Chloe Fineman is not fine with this.

After her 2024 Cannes Film Festival look received less than stellar reviews from fans online, the Saturday Night Live cast member politely clapped back at the haters.

"No need to be so mean!" Chloe wrote under a celebrity fashion page's post of her look May 16. "Thank you."

The 35-year-old's Cannes outfit included a red sparkly Celine gown with a cutout near the bra and at the legs, along with a Cartier crystal necklace. Her hair was done in simple wavy curls and she topped off the look with a dark eye look.

Chloe was at the prestigious film festival to promote the upcoming Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, which also stars Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Nathalie Emmanuel, Adam Driver and Grace VanderWaal.

Although the film is Coppola's self-funded passion project—and first film in 13 years—it has received mixed reviews so far after its festival debut May 16. The movie, which is set in a futuristic New York, received a seven-minute standing ovation at the event, according to Deadline, but has yet to find a distributor in the U.S.