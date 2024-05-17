NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman Addresses “Mean” Criticism of Her Cannes Look

Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman—who stars in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis along with Adam Driver and Aubrey Plaza, clapped back at hate for her Cannes Festival look.

Chloe Fineman is not fine with this. 

After her 2024 Cannes Film Festival look received less than stellar reviews from fans online, the Saturday Night Live cast member politely clapped back at the haters. 

"No need to be so mean!" Chloe wrote under a celebrity fashion page's post of her look May 16. "Thank you."

The 35-year-old's Cannes outfit included a red sparkly Celine gown with a cutout near the bra and at the legs, along with a Cartier crystal necklace. Her hair was done in simple wavy curls and she topped off the look with a dark eye look. 

Chloe was at the prestigious film festival to promote the upcoming Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, which also stars Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Nathalie Emmanuel, Adam Driver and Grace VanderWaal

Although the film is Coppola's self-funded passion project—and first film in 13 years—it has received mixed reviews so far after its festival debut May 16. The movie, which is set in a futuristic New York, received a seven-minute standing ovation at the event, according to Deadline, but has yet to find a distributor in the U.S. 

Meanwhile, other films that will screen at the France gala include Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, and Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness, which features Emma Stone, Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn

 

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

Despite the huge moment for actors and filmmakers alike, the Cannes Festival red carpet fashion is enough for its own moment. After all, stars from Jane Fonda to Meryl Streep have stepped out in jaw dropping looks. And, as Chloe can attest, the reviews can be just as hard-hitting. 

Read on to see every star who has appeared at the festival so far.

