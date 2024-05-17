NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

"Proud" Patrick Mahomes Supports Brittany Mahomes at SI Swimsuit Party

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attended the star-studded 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party to celebrate her recently being named to the magazine's Rookie class.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes made a splash at the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and the fitness entrepreneur attended the star-studded event at New York's Hard Rock Hotel on May 16 to celebrate her recent appearance in the magazine, and they didn't drop the ball when it came to their fashion for the big night.

Brittany wore a silver, semi-sheer Oscar de la Renta dress featuring a halter neckline, cut-outs that gave a nod to the fashion house's papercut flower motif and beading. Meanwhile, Patrick sported a black BOSS suit, and the look scored some praise from his teammate Travis Kelce, who commented on Instagram "all black double breasted" with a series of fire emojis.

And No. 15 proved once again he'll always be her No. 1 fan—writing on Instagram, "Proud of you @brittanylynne." The former soccer player appreciated him being there to show his support, too—with her adding in her own post "brought my +1 to @si_swimsuit" with a smiling and heart emoji. 

"My baby" she also wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Just love him endlessly."

The event—which was also attended by Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Tyra Banks, Christie Brinkley, Gayle King, Martha Stewart and more stars—came three months after Brittany was named to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2024 Rookie Class.

"I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen," the Kansas City Current co-owner told the magazine in February. "I'm so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team."

During her interview with the outlet, she spoke about how she's proud to be "unapologetically always myself in any setting."

"Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself. People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you' to be the best version of yourself is what really matters," Brittany—who shares daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 17 months, with Patrick—added. "Whether that's health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be."

To see more photos of Brittany and Patrick's life together, keep reading.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Mother's Day 2024

Brittany shared this family pic on the holiday.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Dad & Daughter

Patrick holds daughter Sterling in this Mother's Day pic Brittany posted.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Huddle Up

Brittany holds Sterling and Bronze in the family's living room in March 2024.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Bonus Points for Mum & Dad

Patrick and Brittany bring their kids Sterling and Bronze to meet Bluey at the Bluey Big Play Show in March 2024.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Cool Dad

Brittany shared this pic of Patrick with their kids Sterling and Bronze in March 2024.

Instagram / Betina Gozo Shimonek

Happy Birthday Sterling

Brittany and her daughter appear at the child's third birthday party in February 2024.

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Super Bowl 2024 Champion

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is joined by Brittany and their kids Sterling and Bronze on the field after he helps his team beat the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Thanksgiving 2023

The family poses for a holiday photo.

Instagram
The Happiest Place on Earth

After winning the 2023 Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany Mahomes and their kids Sterling and Bronze went to Disneyland.

@bnpparibasopen
Game Time

The Super Bowl MVP was spotted cuddling with daughter Sterling Skye in a Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw at the Indian Wells Masters tennis tournament. 

Instagram
Heart of a Champion

At State Farm Stadium in Arizona, Patrick shared a kiss with his daughter Sterling as she sucked on a WubbaNub baby cow pacifier. 

Instagram
Winners

When Patrick earned a spot in Super Bowl 2023, his wife Brittany and daughter Sterling had a front-row seat to the celebration. 

Instagram
Falling in Love

If it's fall, it's football and pumpkin season. 

Instagram
Boo

For Halloween 2022, Patrick and Brittany's family went as "The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster." 

Instagram / Brittany Matthews Mahomes
Dad's Day

"Happy Father's Day to this incredible Dada! We love you so much!" Brittany wrote on Father's Day 2022, while pregnant with the couple's second child.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Happy Birthday, Sterling

Patrick shared this pic on his little girl's first birthday.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Father & Daughter

Pool time!

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Smile!

In June, Patrick celebrated his first Father's Day as a dad and he and Brittany Matthews shared new photos of their little girl.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Flying in Style

Patrick and baby Sterling pose for another pic on a private jet.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Taking a Trip

Patrick and his baby girl pose for a pic on a private jet.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
More Pool Time

Dad and daughter chill out in the pool.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Chilling With Dad

Patrick kisses his baby girl.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
First Pic

In February 2021, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. They shared this first public pic as a family of three the following Easter.

