"Proud" Patrick Mahomes Supports Brittany Mahomes at SI Swimsuit Party

Watch : Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Throwback Photo With Husband Patrick

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes made a splash at the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and the fitness entrepreneur attended the star-studded event at New York's Hard Rock Hotel on May 16 to celebrate her recent appearance in the magazine, and they didn't drop the ball when it came to their fashion for the big night.

Brittany wore a silver, semi-sheer Oscar de la Renta dress featuring a halter neckline, cut-outs that gave a nod to the fashion house's papercut flower motif and beading. Meanwhile, Patrick sported a black BOSS suit, and the look scored some praise from his teammate Travis Kelce, who commented on Instagram "all black double breasted" with a series of fire emojis.

And No. 15 proved once again he'll always be her No. 1 fan—writing on Instagram, "Proud of you @brittanylynne." The former soccer player appreciated him being there to show his support, too—with her adding in her own post "brought my +1 to @si_swimsuit" with a smiling and heart emoji.

"My baby" she also wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Just love him endlessly."