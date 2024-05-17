"Proud" Patrick Mahomes Supports Brittany Mahomes at SI Swimsuit Party

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes made a splash at the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and the fitness entrepreneur attended the star-studded event at New York's Hard Rock Hotel on May 16 to celebrate her recent appearance in the magazine, and they didn't drop the ball when it came to their fashion for the big night.
Brittany wore a silver, semi-sheer Oscar de la Renta dress featuring a halter neckline, cut-outs that gave a nod to the fashion house's papercut flower motif and beading. Meanwhile, Patrick sported a black BOSS suit, and the look scored some praise from his teammate Travis Kelce, who commented on Instagram "all black double breasted" with a series of fire emojis.
And No. 15 proved once again he'll always be her No. 1 fan—writing on Instagram, "Proud of you @brittanylynne." The former soccer player appreciated him being there to show his support, too—with her adding in her own post "brought my +1 to @si_swimsuit" with a smiling and heart emoji.
"My baby" she also wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Just love him endlessly."
The event—which was also attended by Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Tyra Banks, Christie Brinkley, Gayle King, Martha Stewart and more stars—came three months after Brittany was named to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2024 Rookie Class.
"I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen," the Kansas City Current co-owner told the magazine in February. "I'm so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team."
During her interview with the outlet, she spoke about how she's proud to be "unapologetically always myself in any setting."
"Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself. People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you' to be the best version of yourself is what really matters," Brittany—who shares daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 17 months, with Patrick—added. "Whether that's health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be."
To see more photos of Brittany and Patrick's life together, keep reading.