Céline Dion’s Twin Teenage Sons Look So Grown Up in New Photo

Céline Dion recently enjoyed the Rolling Stones at a Las Vegas concert with son René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy by her side amid her ongoing health battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome.

By Hayley Santaflorentina May 17, 2024 12:30 PMTags
Céline DionCeleb KidsHealthMick JaggerCelebrities
A new day has come for Céline Dion and her family. 

In fact, it looks like her youngest sons have grown up. When Céline attended a recent Rolling Stones concert, she was joined by her three kids—son René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, whom she shared with late husband René Angélil—and the picture she shared is proof of how quickly the time flies. 

In the snapshot, Céline posed with her three boys alongside Mick Jagger. The whole group was all smiles, and the "A New Day Has Come" singer stunned in a red leather dress for the occasion. 

"This past Saturday, I got a chance to catch the @therollingstones in concert on their #hackneydiamonds tour at @allegiantstadium in Vegas," she captioned her May 16 post. "What an incredible show! A very special thanks to @mickjagger for warmly welcoming my family. You got us rocking! - Céline xx."

And fans were equally excited to see Céline out and about—almost a year and a half after sharing her diagnosis with Stiff-Person Syndrome—as well as her sons.

"So beautiful.. your boys are all grown up," commented one user, while another added, "Are those her twins? They're so grown up now!"

A Timeline of Celine Dion's Health Battle

Throughout her health journey, 56-year-old has made only the rare appearance in the spotlight—often with her sons by her side.

In October, the family of four attended a Canadiens hockey game in Las Vegas—in what was Céline's first public appearance since her diagnosis—and in February she made a surprise appearance at the Grammys, with René-Charles by her side to present the award to Taylor Swift for Album of the Year.

Instagram / Céline Dion

In March, Céline also commemorated Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day with a photo of her sons shared to Instagram, under which she drafted a moving message.

"As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)," she captioned her post. Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!"

The Grammy winner continued, "I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!"

And keep reading for more of Céline's sweetest family moments throughout the years. 

(Photo by Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)

Award Show Duo

Rene-Charles Angelil helped present his mom Céline Dion with the Icon Award at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Mother-Son Moment

The pair posed for photos with the singer's award in May 2016.

Instagram

Holiday Time

"May this holiday season bring all of you the gifts of love, peace, good health," Celine wrote on Instagram in Dec. 2020 alongside a photo with Rene-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy, "and the promise of brighter days in the New Year ahead!"

Instagram

Mother's Day Celebration

"Who’s having the best day today, me or the kids?" she captioned this group Instagram photo in May 2021. "What a privilege it is to be a mom! Happy Mother’s Day! Enjoy every moment…Can it get any better than that ? To be continued All my love, Celine xx…"

Instagram

Family Time

The following year, the Grammy winner shared a new photo with her and late husband René Angélil's three sons.

Instagram

Hockey Game

"My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 1, 2023. "They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season! - Celine xx."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Live/Concerts West

A New Day

She hugged her husband Rene and son Rene-Charles after the end of her Las Vegas show "A New Day" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2007.

WireImage/WireImage

Disney Dreams

The threesome smiled at the Happiest Place on Earth during a Disneyland trip in 2007.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Newborn Love

Celine waved to the crowd during a 2011 moment in Las Vegas after the arrival of their twins.

Lyle Stafford/Getty Images

Trip to Montreal

In 2001, when their eldest son was 6 months old, the couple visited Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Quebec.

