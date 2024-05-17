Céline Dion’s Twin Teenage Sons Look So Grown Up in New Photo

A new day has come for Céline Dion and her family.
In fact, it looks like her youngest sons have grown up. When Céline attended a recent Rolling Stones concert, she was joined by her three kids—son René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, whom she shared with late husband René Angélil—and the picture she shared is proof of how quickly the time flies.
In the snapshot, Céline posed with her three boys alongside Mick Jagger. The whole group was all smiles, and the "A New Day Has Come" singer stunned in a red leather dress for the occasion.
"This past Saturday, I got a chance to catch the @therollingstones in concert on their #hackneydiamonds tour at @allegiantstadium in Vegas," she captioned her May 16 post. "What an incredible show! A very special thanks to @mickjagger for warmly welcoming my family. You got us rocking! - Céline xx."
And fans were equally excited to see Céline out and about—almost a year and a half after sharing her diagnosis with Stiff-Person Syndrome—as well as her sons.
"So beautiful.. your boys are all grown up," commented one user, while another added, "Are those her twins? They're so grown up now!"
Throughout her health journey, 56-year-old has made only the rare appearance in the spotlight—often with her sons by her side.
In October, the family of four attended a Canadiens hockey game in Las Vegas—in what was Céline's first public appearance since her diagnosis—and in February she made a surprise appearance at the Grammys, with René-Charles by her side to present the award to Taylor Swift for Album of the Year.
In March, Céline also commemorated Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day with a photo of her sons shared to Instagram, under which she drafted a moving message.
"As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)," she captioned her post. Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!"
The Grammy winner continued, "I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!"
And keep reading for more of Céline's sweetest family moments throughout the years.