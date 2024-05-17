Céline Dion’s Twin Teenage Sons Look So Grown Up in New Photo

Watch : Celine Dion Shares Rare Health Update Amid Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome

A new day has come for Céline Dion and her family.

In fact, it looks like her youngest sons have grown up. When Céline attended a recent Rolling Stones concert, she was joined by her three kids—son René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, whom she shared with late husband René Angélil—and the picture she shared is proof of how quickly the time flies.

In the snapshot, Céline posed with her three boys alongside Mick Jagger. The whole group was all smiles, and the "A New Day Has Come" singer stunned in a red leather dress for the occasion.

"This past Saturday, I got a chance to catch the @therollingstones in concert on their #hackneydiamonds tour at @allegiantstadium in Vegas," she captioned her May 16 post. "What an incredible show! A very special thanks to @mickjagger for warmly welcoming my family. You got us rocking! - Céline xx."

And fans were equally excited to see Céline out and about—almost a year and a half after sharing her diagnosis with Stiff-Person Syndrome—as well as her sons.

"So beautiful.. your boys are all grown up," commented one user, while another added, "Are those her twins? They're so grown up now!"