Early Memorial Day Sales You Can Shop Now: J.Crew, Banana Republic, Spanx, Quay, Kate Spade & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
So, Memorial Day is just around the corner, but who says you have to wait for the holiday weekend to snag some major deals? If you're anything like me and you've got that urge to splurge, then you're in luck because there's a treasure trove of fantastic discounts available right this second.
I've scoured through hundreds my go-to shopping sites to handpick the cream of the crop, so you can save time and those hard-earned bucks. From tech gadgets to fashion finds, I have you covered with the best deals and sales that are begging to be snapped up.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Lilly Pulitzer: Shop 25% off deals on Lilly Pulitzer spring styles.
- Quay Australia: Shop buy 1, get 1 free deals on Quay Australia sunglasses.
- lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
- Spanx: Use the code EARLYSUMMER to get 40% off Spanx styles.
- J.Crew: Save up to 50% on J.Crew summer styles.
- Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on Coach bags and accessories.
- Banana Republic Factory: Get up to 50% off everything from Banana Republic Factory.
- Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off shoes and crossbodies.
- Nordstrom Rack: Shop 70% off markdowns on Free People, Kate Spade, Sam Edelman, Birkenstock, Stuart Weitzman, and more top brands from Nordstrom Rack.
- QVC: Don't miss major discounts on Philosophy, Tarte, Isle of Paradise, Philosophy, Clinique, and more top beauty brands.
- Tarte Cosmetics: Get a $69 deal on $232 worth of Tarte products of your choice.
Memorial Day Fashion Deals
Quay Australia Sunglasses Deals
Shop buy 1, get 1 free deals on Quay Australia sunglasses.
More Memorial Day Fashion Deals
Allbirds: Get 20% off select styles and an EXTRA 20% OFF clearance styles.
Aerie: Save 50% on all Aerie swimwear.
ASOS: Use the code BEACH to shop 25% off deals from ASOS.
Banana Republic Factory: Get up to 50% off everything from Banana Republic Factory.
Bare Necessities: Sale into summer with 30% off swimwear, bras, panties, loungewear, and more.
Blue Nile: Save up to 30% on lab grown diamonds from Blue Nile.
Boohoo: Save 50% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on Coach bags and accessories.
Cozy Earth: Shop 30% off deals during the extended Cozy Earth Mother's Day Sale.
Cupshe: Save up to 80% on thousands of styles from Cupshe.
Draper James: Use the promo code CHEERS30 to get 30% off Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James.
DSW: Save 20% on women's sandals when you use the promo code SIZZLE at checkout.
Gap: Take 50% off sitewide and an EXTRA 50% off the Gap Sale Section.
Gap Factory: Get up to 70% off Gap styles.
Gymshark: Score 20% off when you buy any 2 Gymshark lifting items.
H&M: Shop lower prices on Summer 2024 styles.
HerRoom: Get 70% off hundreds of styles during the HerRoom Semi-Annual Sale.
Hollister: Buy 1, get 1 for 50% off on almost everything from Hollister.
J.Crew: Save up to 50% on J.Crew summer styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 40% off J.Crew styles and an EXTRA 20% off when you spend $100+ and use the promo code SUMMERTIME.
Kate Spade: Save 40% on Kate Spade markdowns.
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off shoes and crossbodies.
Lilly Pulitzer: Shop 25% off deals on Lilly Pulitzer spring styles.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls.
Meshki: Save 20% sitewide from Meshki.
Nordstrom Rack: Shop 70% off markdowns on Free People, Kate Spade, Sam Edelman, Birkenstock, Stuart Weitzman, and more top brands from Nordstrom Rack.
North Face: Get 40% off select North Face styles.
Old Navy: Get 50% off Old Navy shorts, t-shirts, tank tops, and swimwear.
Reebok: Use the code EXTRA to save an ADDITIONAL 50% on Reebok markdowns.
Revolve: Shop 65% off deals on your favorite brands from Revolve.
Rothys: Use the code ROTHYS25 to get 25% off your Rothys order.
Skechers: Save 20% on Skechers when you use the code MAYHEM at checkout.
Soma: Shop the famous Soma $29 bra event before your favorite styles sell out.
Spanx: Use the code EARLYSUMMER to get 40% off Spanx styles.
Stuart Weitzman: Use the code NEWSHOES25 to get 25% off Stuart Weitzman full-price styles. Plus, save 40% on markdowns.
Swimsuits For All: Save 50% on swimwear. Plus, get an extra 30% off
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
Target: Save 30% on Target swimwear.
VICI: Use the code MAY25OFF to save 25% when you shop at VICI.
Vince Camuto: Get 20% off Vince Camuto sandals with the promo code BEACHDAY.
Windsor: Get 80% off Windsor spring styles.
Memorial Day Beauty Deals
Kopari Deals
Indulge in some self-care with 20% off deals on Kopari products.
More Memorial Day Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Save 40% on Beachwaver rotating curling irons and styling products.
Bio Ionic: Take 40% off the Bio Ionic SMART-X High Efficiency Dryer + Diffuser when you use the promo code SMARTX40 at checkout.
Bluemercury: Use the code GLOW25 to get 25% off M-61 skincare products from Bluemercury.
Dermstore: Use the code SUN to get 20% off celeb favorite brand EltaMD.
ghd: Take 15% off ghd flat irons. Plus get a free bag ($40 value).
Herbivore Botanicals: Use the code GLOW25 to get 25% off Herbivore super potent, plant-powered serums.
Kitsch: Use the code SUMMER20 to get 20% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
Lancome: Save 30% on makeup and skincare from Lancome.
Laura Geller: Use the code EV10 to save 35% on Laura Geller makeup.
MAC: Get 30% off last chance products from MAC Cosmetics.
Makeup Eraser: Shop major Memorial Day discounts on Makeup Eraser products.
Mermade Hair: Get 25% off Mermade hair tools and styling products. Plus, free shipping when you spend $15+.
Murad: Use the code RETINAL to get 25% off Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment.
NARS: Snag 40% off last chance products from NARS Cosmetics, including lipstick, eyeshadow, bronzer, and blush.
Nudestix: Use the promo code NUDEWEEKEND2024 to save 25% on your Nudestix purchase.
NuFACE: Shop 10% off last chance deals on NuFACE skincare devices and serums.
Oribe: Take 20% off all Oribe products (discount applied at checkout). My pick: Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray.
QVC: Don't miss major discounts on Philosophy, Tarte, Isle of Paradise, Philosophy, Clinique, and more top beauty brands.
Shopbop: Use the code BEAUTY15 to get 15% off skincare, makeup, hair care, and more from Shopbop.
Solawave: Save 25% on Solawave devices and skincare when you use the code MOM25 at checkout.
T3: Use the code FF25 to get 25% off T3 curling irons, flat irons, hair dryers, and more.
Tarte Cosmetics: Get a $69 deal on $232 worth of Tarte products of your choice.
Ulta: Save 30% on IT Cosmetics makeup and skincare.
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Memorial Day Home Deals
Bed Bath & Beyond Deals
Save 70% on thousands of items from Bed Bath & Beyond.
More Memorial Day Home Deals
Amerisleep: Get $450 off an Amerisleep mattress.
Avocado Mattress: Take 20% off Avocado Mattresses during the Memorial Day Sale.
Ban.do: Use the code HAPPY to get 50% off vases, rugs, blankets, and more.
Casper: Get 30% off mattresses and more during the Casper Memorial Day Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Crate & Barrel: Get 30% off best-selling furniture and more deals from Crate & Barrel.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $150 off Dyson vacuums and other devices.
Leesa: Take 30% off a Leesa mattress.
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nest Bedding: Save 50% on Nest Bedding mattresses, linens, furniture, and more.
Our Place: Save 40% on Our Place cookware, kitchen tools, and more.
Pottery Barn: Shop 50% off spring clearance items from Pottery Barn.
Purple: Get up to $800 off a Purple mattress and base.
Rugs.com: Take 80% off indoor and outdoor rugs.
Sleep Number: Save up to 50% during the Sleep Number Memorial Day Sale.
Sur La Table: Take 60% off Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub, and more top cookware brands from Sur La Table.
West Elm: Shop 60% off home deals from West Elm.
Yankee Candle: Save up to 50% sitewide on Yankee Candles.
More Memorial Day Deals
Away: Get $50 off any best-selling suitcase and bag combo from Away.
BruMate: Save 20% on select BruMate travel mugs.
Disney: Get 40% off 800+ Disney items, including swim, decor, and toys.
Etsy: Get 30% off Father's Day gifts from Etsy.
Omaha Steaks: Shop 50% discounts from Omaha Steaks.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 30% off Samsonite luggage discounts.
When is Memorial Day 2024?
Memorial Day falls on May 27, 2024.
When do Memorial Day sales start?
You can shop all Memorial Day Weekend. Or you can get a jump start with some early deals you can shop today.
What are the best Memorial Day deals?
Shop 25% off deals on Lilly Pulitzer spring styles. Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section. Shop buy 1, get 1 free deals on Quay Australia sunglasses.
Use the code EARLYSUMMER to get 40% off Spanx styles. Save up to 50% on J.Crew summer styles. Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off shoes and crossbodies. Save up to 70% on Coach bags and accessories.
Shop 70% off markdowns on Free People, Kate Spade, Sam Edelman, Birkenstock, Stuart Weitzman, and more top brands from Nordstrom Rack. Don't miss major discounts on Philosophy, Tarte, Isle of Paradise, Philosophy, Clinique, and more top beauty brands. Get a $69 deal on $232 worth of Tarte products of your choice.
Where can I find the best Memorial Day deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have Memorial Day deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
If you're still shopping, check out these kitchen must-haves.