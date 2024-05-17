Why TikToker Xandra Pohl Is Sparking Romance Rumors With Kansas City Chiefs Player Louis Rees-Zamm

Xandra Pohl may have chosen a new first string.
The TikTok star, who's best known for her viral "get ready with me" videos, was spotted enjoying the rides at the Worlds of Fun amusement park with Kansas City Chiefs player Louis Rees-Zamm this week in Kansas City, Mo. And the photos have many fans wondering if love is in the air for the pair.
In one of the snaps, Xandra, 22, and Louis, 23, sat next to each other on a rollercoaster, smiling wide as the car descended a steep track. In another pic, Louis—who played professional rugby in the U.K. before signing with the Chiefs in March—smiled down at the influencer after the ride was over, while she covered her mouth, laughing.
"Welcome to KC," Worlds of Fun captioned the May 14 carousel of photos, which also included a solo shot of the NFL running back observing a map of the park.
Following the post, fans were quick to point out Xandra's unexpected presence in the images, with one social media user commenting, "IS THIS @xandrapohl !!!?! IN KC???!"
Another user wondered if the hang out was more than platonic, asking, "Hard launch?"
Xandra and Louis' daytime outing arrives less than a year after the Sports Illustrated Swim Suit Rookie's split from ex Jack Touzet, whom she dated for three years. Following their December 2023 breakup, Xandra shared that she dealt with the heartbreak by "choosing herself."
"For anyone who's going through a breakup or going through a big change in their life," the Miami model told Sports Illustrated in an interview published April 23, "if I have any advice whatsoever, it is to focus on yourself, live your life, put yourself first, really feel your emotions, and I'm telling you, good things will happen."
She added, "If you were going through something bad, it happened for a reason, and you will learn from it, and you will move on, and you're going to be 10 million times better."
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment on the dating rumors but hasn't heard back.