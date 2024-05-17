Why TikToker Xandra Pohl Is Sparking Romance Rumors With Kansas City Chiefs Player Louis Rees-Zamm

Watch : Travis Kelce’s NFL Future With Kansas City Chiefs Revealed

Xandra Pohl may have chosen a new first string.

The TikTok star, who's best known for her viral "get ready with me" videos, was spotted enjoying the rides at the Worlds of Fun amusement park with Kansas City Chiefs player Louis Rees-Zamm this week in Kansas City, Mo. And the photos have many fans wondering if love is in the air for the pair.

In one of the snaps, Xandra, 22, and Louis, 23, sat next to each other on a rollercoaster, smiling wide as the car descended a steep track. In another pic, Louis—who played professional rugby in the U.K. before signing with the Chiefs in March—smiled down at the influencer after the ride was over, while she covered her mouth, laughing.

"Welcome to KC," Worlds of Fun captioned the May 14 carousel of photos, which also included a solo shot of the NFL running back observing a map of the park.

Following the post, fans were quick to point out Xandra's unexpected presence in the images, with one social media user commenting, "IS THIS @xandrapohl !!!?! IN KC???!"