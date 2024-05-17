The Reason NFL Took Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Into Account When Planning New Football Schedule

It's been no secret that Taylor's presence at NFL games has caused quite a stir both for her fans and football fans. But as Travis' brother and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce pointed out, the coverage happens because the demand is there.

"The attention's there because the audience wants to see it," he told ABC affiliate WCPO 9 in February. "I mean, if people didn't want to see it, they wouldn't be showing it. I know that. She's a world star, she's the quintessential artist right now in the world, singer-songwriter, immensely talented, unbelievable role model for young women across the globe."

He added, "I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to show her."

As for Taylor, the Grammy winner has explained that she could not care less if she's been shown too much—she's just there to support her man.

"There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once," she told TIME in a December interview. "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

