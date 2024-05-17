The Reason NFL Took Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Into Account When Planning New Football Schedule

Is the NFL trying to mastermind another Taylor Swift-filled season? Not so fast.
After the "Karma" singer and boyfriend Travis Kelce went public with their romance last September, she frequently joined his mom and dad in the stands to cheer on his team the Kansas City Chiefs last season—including at the 2024 Super Bowl.
Now fans are speculating the NFL will try to orchestrate more cutaways of Taylor in the 2024-2025 season. But did the NFL plan their upcoming schedule around her Eras Tour stops to make sure she could attend games? According to MLFootball, NFL VP of Broadcast Planning Mike North said "the #NFL took Taylor Swift's concert scheduling into account when making the 2024 schedule."
However, as sports reporter Pete Sweeney pointed out, it wasn't to make sure that the 34-year-old could make it to as many Chiefs games as possible, but rather to ensure the stadiums were available for games.
"North meant in terms of certain stadiums she is holding concerts in such as Miami," he tweeted May 16 after attending North's announcement. "Nothing to do with the Chiefs."
So, when might we see Taylor cheering on the guy on the Chiefs again? Comparing the NFL schedule released May 15 to her Eras Tour itinerary reveals she could possibly attend his Sept. 5 and Sept. 15 games.
It's been no secret that Taylor's presence at NFL games has caused quite a stir both for her fans and football fans. But as Travis' brother and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce pointed out, the coverage happens because the demand is there.
"The attention's there because the audience wants to see it," he told ABC affiliate WCPO 9 in February. "I mean, if people didn't want to see it, they wouldn't be showing it. I know that. She's a world star, she's the quintessential artist right now in the world, singer-songwriter, immensely talented, unbelievable role model for young women across the globe."
He added, "I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to show her."
As for Taylor, the Grammy winner has explained that she could not care less if she's been shown too much—she's just there to support her man.
"There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once," she told TIME in a December interview. "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."
