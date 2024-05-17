NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Nick Jonas Debuts Shaved Head in New Photo With Daughter Malti Marie

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie looked so grown up in a new photo with the Jonas Brothers singer, who also debuted a shaved head in the snap.

By Lindsay Weinberg May 17, 2024 1:30 AMTags
Jonas BrothersNick JonasCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra
Watch: Priyanka Chopra Praises Husband Nick Jonas in Sweet Message

Happiness begins with a new 'do. 

Nick Jonas debuted a fresh buzz cut May 16, posting photos on Instagram that showed him getting his head shaved. The Jonas Brothers singer also gave a look at the final style, posing with daughter Malti Marie, who was dressed in a white tee and blue joggers with cute hair clips in her own hairdo.

In the snap, Nick cradled the 2-year-old—who he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra—in his arms while she smiled softly at the camera. 

"Lately," he captioned the carousel of pics, which also showed him golfing and savoring some Guinness.

Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their baby girl four years later via surrogate—and the love bug has changed the couple's life. 

"Life is beautiful," Nick told Today in May 2022 following Malti's 100-day stay in the NICU. "She's a gift and we're just so blessed that she's back home."

photos
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Romance Rewind

And as his daughter continues to grow up, the "S.O.S." singer is ready to become that dad.

"I will probably be embarrassing her all the time. I'll be like, 'I'm cool, I promise. I'm on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,'" Nick exclusively told E! News in 2023. "I'm looking forward to that." 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Wear Wedding Rings Amid Breakup Rumors

2

Just Look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Lake Como Vacation Photos

3

Maria Shriver Calls Out Harrison Butker for Graduation Speech

Priyanka certainly appreciates the father and partner Nick has become since adding Malti to their family. Earlier this month, she even joked that they're on the same page career-wise after filming his new comedy movie aligned with her own project. 

"Husband appreciation post: As I finish one he starts one," Priyanka wrote in a May 9 post. "The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. Congratulations on your first day, baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing."

Instagram

As for their life at home? You'll be a sucker for these photos of the Chopra-Jonas family.

Instagram
NYC Visit

The family stepped out for a day in New York's Central Park in August 2023.

Instagram
Little Mountaineer

Priyanka captioned the images, "August magic."

Instagram
Bundle of Joy

Nick gave his daughter a lift during their outing in the park.

Instagram

Daddy's New 'Do

Nick showed off his shaved head in May 2024 alongside his daughter.

Instagram
Mini-Me

Malti lovingly tended to look-alike doll with a matching set of PJs and headband.

Instagram
Monogrammed 'Fit

The little girl rocked an "M" denim jacket for a summer outing.

Instagram
Beach Babes

Priyanka celebrated her 41st birthday with Nick and their daughterMalti Marie in July 2023.

Instagram
Smiles All Around

"July was a movie," Nick captioned a carousal of their vacation photos, including a photo of himself and Malti—clad in a Posh Peanut bucket hat—on a yacht together.

Instagram
Mommy and Me

Priyanka and Malti bundled up during a December 2022 scroll around New Jersey.

Instagram
A Trip to Remember

Priyanka pointed to Malti's first visit to India as one of the most memorable moments from her motherhood journey so far during an April appearance on The Jess Cagle Show

"MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings," Priyanka captioned a series o photos from the occasion on Instagram. 

Instagram
Holiday Spirit

The White Tiger star took her baby girl to see the Christmas lights around the neighborhood.

Instagram
Home Sweet Home

Priyanka captioned this sweet Instagram photo on Nov. 10, 2022, "Home."

Instagram
Diwali

Nick and Priyanka celebrated Diwali with their little girl in October 2022.

Instagram
Family Celebration

"Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my [heart emoji]," the actress wrote on Instagram Oct. 25, 2022. "Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all."

Instagram
Pool Party

The Jonas Brothers singer and the Quantico enjoy a pool day with Malti.

Instagram
Little Baby, Big Apple

Priyanka shared this cute photo of Malti checking out the streets of New York City during her "first trip" to the Big Apple.

Instagram
Twinning

"Love like no other," Priyanka wrote on Instagram August 21, 2022.

Instagram
Aquarium Trip

The couple had a family day with Malti at the aquarium in December 2022.

Trending Stories

1

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Wear Wedding Rings Amid Breakup Rumors

2

Just Look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Lake Como Vacation Photos

3

Maria Shriver Calls Out Harrison Butker for Graduation Speech

4

NFL Responds to Harrison Butker's Controversial Graduation Speech

5

Jessica Biel Says Justin Timberlake Marriage Is a "Work in Progress"