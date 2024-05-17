Nick Jonas Debuts Shaved Head in New Photo With Daughter Malti Marie

Happiness begins with a new 'do.
Nick Jonas debuted a fresh buzz cut May 16, posting photos on Instagram that showed him getting his head shaved. The Jonas Brothers singer also gave a look at the final style, posing with daughter Malti Marie, who was dressed in a white tee and blue joggers with cute hair clips in her own hairdo.
In the snap, Nick cradled the 2-year-old—who he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra—in his arms while she smiled softly at the camera.
"Lately," he captioned the carousel of pics, which also showed him golfing and savoring some Guinness.
Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their baby girl four years later via surrogate—and the love bug has changed the couple's life.
"Life is beautiful," Nick told Today in May 2022 following Malti's 100-day stay in the NICU. "She's a gift and we're just so blessed that she's back home."
And as his daughter continues to grow up, the "S.O.S." singer is ready to become that dad.
"I will probably be embarrassing her all the time. I'll be like, 'I'm cool, I promise. I'm on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,'" Nick exclusively told E! News in 2023. "I'm looking forward to that."
Priyanka certainly appreciates the father and partner Nick has become since adding Malti to their family. Earlier this month, she even joked that they're on the same page career-wise after filming his new comedy movie aligned with her own project.
"Husband appreciation post: As I finish one he starts one," Priyanka wrote in a May 9 post. "The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. Congratulations on your first day, baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing."
As for their life at home? You'll be a sucker for these photos of the Chopra-Jonas family.