Nick Jonas Debuts Shaved Head in New Photo With Daughter Malti Marie

Watch : Priyanka Chopra Praises Husband Nick Jonas in Sweet Message

Happiness begins with a new 'do.

Nick Jonas debuted a fresh buzz cut May 16, posting photos on Instagram that showed him getting his head shaved. The Jonas Brothers singer also gave a look at the final style, posing with daughter Malti Marie, who was dressed in a white tee and blue joggers with cute hair clips in her own hairdo.

In the snap, Nick cradled the 2-year-old—who he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra—in his arms while she smiled softly at the camera.

"Lately," he captioned the carousel of pics, which also showed him golfing and savoring some Guinness.

Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their baby girl four years later via surrogate—and the love bug has changed the couple's life.

"Life is beautiful," Nick told Today in May 2022 following Malti's 100-day stay in the NICU. "She's a gift and we're just so blessed that she's back home."