Chris Pratt Speaks Out on Death of His Stunt Double Tony McFarr at 47

Chris Pratt is paying tribute to the late Antonio "Tony" McFarr.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared an emotional message saying he's "devastated" over news that the Hollywood stunt double, who he worked with on multiple films, was found dead in his Orlando, Fla., home on May 13 at age 47.
"We did several movies together," Chris wrote in a May 16 Instagram Story. "We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set."
The 44-year-old also highlighted Tony's "toughness," recalling a time when he "took a nasty shot to the head" during the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and had to get "several staples in his head."
"He came right back to work ready to go again," Chris continued. "He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional."
Noting that "he'll be missed," the Parks and Recreation alum added, "My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter."
In addition to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Tony—who worked on more than 60 projects throughout his career as a stunt performer—collaborated with Chris on movies including Passengers, Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. And the actor has had nothing but praise for their partnership over the years.
"Been working with Tony since Jurassic World," Chris wrote in an Instagram post after wrapping production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. Two in 2016. "Love you buddy! Happy wrap!"
Tony wasn't only passionate about his on-screen job. In fact, he was also a restaurateur who owned three separate restaurants throughout his career, including an Orlando poké bar called Reel Bowls that opened in February.
Following his passing, Tony's mom Donna McFarr shared her own statement on the "unexpected and shocking" tragedy, telling TMZ that her son was "active and healthy."