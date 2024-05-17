Chris Pratt Speaks Out on Death of His Stunt Double Tony McFarr at 47

Watch : Chris Pratt Speaks Out Following Death of Stunt Double Tony McFarr

Chris Pratt is paying tribute to the late Antonio "Tony" McFarr.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared an emotional message saying he's "devastated" over news that the Hollywood stunt double, who he worked with on multiple films, was found dead in his Orlando, Fla., home on May 13 at age 47.

"We did several movies together," Chris wrote in a May 16 Instagram Story. "We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set."

The 44-year-old also highlighted Tony's "toughness," recalling a time when he "took a nasty shot to the head" during the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and had to get "several staples in his head."

"He came right back to work ready to go again," Chris continued. "He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional."

Noting that "he'll be missed," the Parks and Recreation alum added, "My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter."