NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Chris Pratt Speaks Out on Death of His Stunt Double Tony McFarr at 47

Chris Pratt shared that he's "devastated" over the May 13 death of stunt double Antonio "Tony" McFarr, who worked with him on films like Guardians of the Galaxy and Passengers.

By Leah Degrazia May 17, 2024 12:40 AMTags
TributeCelebritiesChris Pratt
Watch: Chris Pratt Speaks Out Following Death of Stunt Double Tony McFarr

Chris Pratt is paying tribute to the late Antonio "Tony" McFarr

The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared an emotional message saying he's "devastated" over news that the Hollywood stunt double, who he worked with on multiple films, was found dead in his Orlando, Fla., home on May 13 at age 47.

"We did several movies together," Chris wrote in a May 16 Instagram Story. "We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set."

The 44-year-old also highlighted Tony's "toughness," recalling a time when he "took a nasty shot to the head" during the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and had to get "several staples in his head."

"He came right back to work ready to go again," Chris continued. "He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional."

Noting that "he'll be missed," the Parks and Recreation alum added, "My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

In addition to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Tony—who worked on more than 60 projects throughout his career as a stunt performer—collaborated with Chris on movies including Passengers, Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. And the actor has had nothing but praise for their partnership over the years.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Wear Wedding Rings Amid Breakup Rumors

2

Just Look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Lake Como Vacation Photos

3

Maria Shriver Calls Out Harrison Butker for Graduation Speech

"Been working with Tony since Jurassic World," Chris wrote in an Instagram post after wrapping production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. Two in 2016. "Love you buddy! Happy wrap!" 

Tony wasn't only passionate about his on-screen job. In fact, he was also a restaurateur who owned three separate restaurants throughout his career, including an Orlando poké bar called Reel Bowls that opened in February.

Following his passing, Tony's mom Donna McFarr shared her own statement on the "unexpected and shocking" tragedy, telling TMZ that her son was "active and healthy." 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Wear Wedding Rings Amid Breakup Rumors

2

Just Look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Lake Como Vacation Photos

3

Maria Shriver Calls Out Harrison Butker for Graduation Speech

4

NFL Responds to Harrison Butker's Controversial Graduation Speech

5

Jessica Biel Says Justin Timberlake Marriage Is a "Work in Progress"