How Controversy Has Made Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stronger Than Ever

At a glance, it looked as if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were on your average royal tour in Nigeria last week.
They were given the ultimate VIP treatment by local leaders. She wore a dozen outfits, each one micro-analyzed for significance. And there was the requisite homage-to-Princess Diana headline in response to the olive-green blazer over an all-white ensemble that Meghan chose for the flight back home.
But Harry and Meghan were decidedly not on royal business, their decision to step back from such duties in 2020 turning into a de facto cutting of ties—first with the institution and ultimately, more jarringly, with Harry's family to varying degrees (though the 39-year-old has maintained that was never his intention and he holds out hope for reconciliation).
Of course, adversity probably isn't how most would characterize what Harry and Meghan have been through. They're still rich, still famous and technically still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their children, 5-year-old Archie and 2-year-old Lilibet, while title-less at birth, are now even a prince and princess as grandchildren of the reigning monarch.
As they celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on May 19—only six years since now-King Charles III walked Meghan down the aisle in lieu of her absent father—the couple have long since found their footing as California transplants, and yet still are frequently the target of pointed criticism in some circles no matter what they do.
Almost as if they'd never left England.
And sometimes you can't help but feel you've gone through the looking glass, or down the rabbit hole and back again, when you see the competing dialogues about the couple. Some U.K. publications, not to mention individuals who fuel the nastier trending topics on social media, are still relentless in their disparagement of both Harry and Meghan for spilling the family beans in interviews, their 2022 Netflix docuseries and his 2023 memoir Spare.
At the same time, the couple have plenty of fans, including ones behind the kinder hashtags who are are quick to point out the royal family's perceived failings and defend the ones who were smart enough to get away from the onslaught.
"It's like living through a soap opera where everyone else views you as entertainment," Harry reflected in the Netflix series. "I felt really distant from my family, which was really interesting because of so much of how they operate is about what it looks like rather than what it feels like. And it looked cold, but it also felt cold."
When Spare came out, he told ABC News' Michael Strahan that with "everybody who has a large family, a family that you've been born into, there becomes a point when the family that you've created...becomes the priority over the family that you were born into." So, he explained, the choice to leave "was very hard. But that was my thinking and the process in which I went through."
And, truth be told, after the unprecedented airing of the laundry starting with Meghan's November 2020 New York Times op-Ed revealing a past miscarriage, through their eye-opening 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview and wrapping up with the publicity surrounding Harry's book in early 2023, they have not shared much about their private life at all.
"I wasn't planning to say anything shocking," Meghan told Oprah. "I'm just telling you what happened. It's been a lot."
But, much as how they've always had to be since Meghan was first revealed to be Harry's girlfriend in late 2016, the duo have powered through all the noise together—and their bond has only strengthened in the process of changing countries and having two children.
"We've got our family," Harry told Oprah. "We've got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great."
Nor has being questioned every step of the way—basically, the reaction to everything they do can be considered mixed—lessened their resolve to effect change and pay their good fortune forward.
"It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support and positive change," Harry told People during their three-day tour of Nigeria, before which he was in London to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. "There's only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters."
Meghan called the trip "incredibly memorable and special," which was "the best souvenir to take with us—all the memories we've made."
Nodding to the GEANCO Foundation-sponsored May 10 mental health summit she attended at the Lightway Academy in Abuja, where she met with a number of students, the 42-year-old said she saw herself in all of the kids.
"It's what we see in our own children," Meghan said, "to give them that promise and excitement for their futures."
And, referring to herself and Harry, she noted, "We're doing just great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy."
In February, while in Whistler, B.C., to scope out the location of the 2025 Invictus Games, where the field comprises military vets and active servicemen and women who were hurt while serving their countries, he spoke about families rising to the occasion when a loved one is injured or ill.
"Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, again, the strength of the family unit coming together," Harry told Good Morning America. "So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy."
Not coincidentally, he had just been in the U.K. visiting his father after Charles shared Feb. 5 that he'd been diagnosed with cancer.
"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry said. "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."
He did not, however, catch the monarch when he was in London for the Invictus anniversary. According to a spokesperson for Harry, a meeting wasn't possible "due to His Majesty's full program," but he was "understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities" and "hopes to see him soon."
Back at his home, however, in Montecito, Calif., Harry's children were doing "great," he told GMA.
"They both have got an incredible sense of humor and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do," he said. "I'm just very grateful to be a dad."
