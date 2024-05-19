How Controversy Has Made Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stronger Than Ever

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Step Out During Their First Trip to Nigeria

At a glance, it looked as if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were on your average royal tour in Nigeria last week.

They were given the ultimate VIP treatment by local leaders. She wore a dozen outfits, each one micro-analyzed for significance. And there was the requisite homage-to-Princess Diana headline in response to the olive-green blazer over an all-white ensemble that Meghan chose for the flight back home.

But Harry and Meghan were decidedly not on royal business, their decision to step back from such duties in 2020 turning into a de facto cutting of ties—first with the institution and ultimately, more jarringly, with Harry's family to varying degrees (though the 39-year-old has maintained that was never his intention and he holds out hope for reconciliation).

Of course, adversity probably isn't how most would characterize what Harry and Meghan have been through. They're still rich, still famous and technically still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their children, 5-year-old Archie and 2-year-old Lilibet, while title-less at birth, are now even a prince and princess as grandchildren of the reigning monarch.