Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Step Out With Wedding Rings Amid Breakup Rumors

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting loud with their love.

The Oscar winner and "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer were seen out and about separately May 16, and both Ben and Jen appeared to be wearing their wedding rings amid rumors they could be splitting up.

Ben was spotted on a solo morning drive in Los Angeles, and the 51-year-old had his left hand hanging out of the window, giving a clear view of his ring finger.

As for Jennifer, the 54-year-old was sporting her ring as she arrived in an L.A. dance studio, looking ready for some choreography action in dark blue sweatpants and a cropped blue sweater top.

The pair haven't been publicly seen together since March 30 during an outing in New York. Jennifer further raised eyebrows when she liked a March 19 Instagram post about healthy relationships, which read in part, "You can't build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves."

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment on the rumors but hasn't heard back.