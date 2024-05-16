NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Step Out With Wedding Rings Amid Breakup Rumors

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were both seen wearing their wedding rings as they stepped out in Los Angeles May 16, amid rumors the couple was breaking up after two years of marriage.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting loud with their love.

The Oscar winner and "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer were seen out and about separately May 16, and both Ben and Jen appeared to be wearing their wedding rings amid rumors they could be splitting up.

Ben was spotted on a solo morning drive in Los Angeles, and the 51-year-old had his left hand hanging out of the window, giving a clear view of his ring finger.

As for Jennifer, the 54-year-old was sporting her ring as she arrived in an L.A. dance studio, looking ready for some choreography action in dark blue sweatpants and a cropped blue sweater top.

The pair haven't been publicly seen together since March 30 during an outing in New York. Jennifer further raised eyebrows when she liked a March 19 Instagram post about healthy relationships, which read in part, "You can't build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves."

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment on the rumors but hasn't heard back.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

Earlier this month, the "Let's Get Loud" artist went solo at the 2024 Met Gala, where she donned a glittery Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown. Jennifer served as one of the co-chairs for the annual gala, while Ben was otherwise engaged filming The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles, his rep confirmed to E! News.

BlueLoveImages /LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

The couple has had some ups and downs over the years, breaking up in 2003 before reconnecting 20 years later. As for what led to their breakup in the early aughts, Ben recently explained that the constant scrutiny put a strain on their relationship. Yet, he's learned to adjust for this new chapter in their love story.

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'" he said in Jennifer's 2024 documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told. "And then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.' We're just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise."

Juliano/X17online.com

Ben and Jen will soon be marking their second wedding anniversary after tying the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, which was followed by a massive wedding in Georgia in August.

For more on Ben and Jen's romance history, keep reading.

Mel/Getty Images
December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

Tom Kingston/WireImage
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

Christopher Polk/Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
September 2021: Back to the Stage

Ben supports J.Lo at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in New York City, where she performed onstage. It marked her first music gig since she performed at VAX LIVE in May, where the actor also appeared onstage separately, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
September 2021: Met Gala Debut

The two attend the Met Gala together for the first time.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
October 2021: PDA at Premiere

Jen and Ben put on a sizzling display on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in New York City.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
April 2022: Engaged Again!

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to the Gone Girl actor with a video posted to her On The JLo site, revealing a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring with a green stone.

onthejlo.com
July 2022: Married!

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Pierre Suu/GC Images
July 2022: Post-Wedding Trip to Paris

The two vacation with her twins and two of his kids in the French capital soon after their wedding.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

June 2023: Red Carpet Fabulous

J.Lo steps out with Ben in support of his movie The Flash.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

February 2024: This Is Them...Now

Jennifer release This Is Me... Now, an album about her relationship with Ben. The record is accompanied by a musical film titled This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Gotham/GC Images

March 2024: Jenny on the Block

The couple enjoys a day out in NYC on March 30, 2024.

