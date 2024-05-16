Shia LaBeouf Returns to Red Carpet for First Time in 4 Years

Shia LaBeouf is back in the spotlight.
The 37-year-old was photographed at his first red carpet event in four years May 16. Wearing a black tux and debuting dyed blond hair, LaBeouf appeared at the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola's new star-studded film Megalopolis at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in France.
The actor, who last walked an official red carpet at the 2020 Oscars, was joined at the event by several of his costars, including Adam Driver, Jon Voight, Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Chloe Fineman and Nathalie Emmanuel.
The dystopian Megalopolis, in which LaBeouf plays Clodio Pulcher—is the first feature film Coppola has directed since the 2011 movie Twixt.
As for LaBeouf, he last appeared onscreen in the film Padre Pio, released in 2022. He was initially supposed to appear in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darlings, which also hit theaters that year, but ended up leaving the production. He said he quit the film, contradicting the director's allegation that he was fired.
"Firing me never took place, Olivia," he wrote to Wilde in a letter posted by Variety. "And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth. So I am humbly asking, as a person with an eye toward making things right, that you correct the narrative as best you can."
He added, "I hope none of this negatively effects you, and that your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be."
Wilde later doubled down on her claims that she fired the actor from Don't Worry Darling, saying she made the decision to let him go after lead actress Florence Pugh was allegedly uncomfortable with his behavior during pre-production.
"My responsibility was towards her," she told Vanity Fair in an October 2022 cover story. "He comes at his work with an intensity that can be combative. It wasn't the ethos that I demand in my productions. I want him to get well and to evolve because I think it's a great loss to the film industry when someone that talented is unable to work."
