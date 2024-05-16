Shia LaBeouf Returns to Red Carpet for First Time in 4 Years

Watch : Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde

Shia LaBeouf is back in the spotlight.

The 37-year-old was photographed at his first red carpet event in four years May 16. Wearing a black tux and debuting dyed blond hair, LaBeouf appeared at the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola's new star-studded film Megalopolis at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in France.

The actor, who last walked an official red carpet at the 2020 Oscars, was joined at the event by several of his costars, including Adam Driver, Jon Voight, Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Chloe Fineman and Nathalie Emmanuel.

The dystopian Megalopolis, in which LaBeouf plays Clodio Pulcher—is the first feature film Coppola has directed since the 2011 movie Twixt.

As for LaBeouf, he last appeared onscreen in the film Padre Pio, released in 2022. He was initially supposed to appear in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darlings, which also hit theaters that year, but ended up leaving the production. He said he quit the film, contradicting the director's allegation that he was fired.