Jessica Biel Says Justin Timberlake Marriage Is a "Work in Progress"

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake might be SoulMates—but they still work on their relationship.
In fact, the 7th Heaven alum got candid about how she and her husband of 12 years balance their personal and professional lives, especially now that the "Cry Me A River" singer is on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.
"It's always a work in progress, right?" she explained on The View May 16. "It's constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time."
The 42-year-old noted they try to connect as much as possible, adding that she's especially thankful for products like Zoom and FaceTime which allow Justin to not only keep in touch with her, but also with their sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3. Though there's still a learning curve.
"We've never done this before with two, so I don't know," she exclaimed. "I'm already exhausted—there's been four shows! Oh my god!"
"I don't know how he is gonna do it," she continued. "I don't know how we're gonna do it, but we're gonna get through it. Somehow, someway."
In fact, Justin's tour was the reason the 43-year-old wasn't able to join Jessica at the 2024 Met Gala earlier this month where she wowed on the red carpet in a watermelon colored silk Tamara Ralph gown with a feathers and crystals embellished cape.
And the Candy actress made just as many headlines for her stunning look as she did for her unconventional pre-gala prep, namely that she soaked in 20 pounds of Epsom salts the night before. But Jessica stands by it.
"It's just a little hack, like a little red carpet hack," she said on The View. "I think it gives you that nice, relaxing....it's amazing. And it gives you magnesium inside your body."
She added, "I slept really well. I woke up, I felt really good, I felt calm."
And getting a good night sleep is always needed with two young children.
To catch up some of Jessica and Justin's most adorable family moments, keep reading.