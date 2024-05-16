Jessica Biel Says Justin Timberlake Marriage Is a "Work in Progress"

Watch : Jessica Biel Enjoys “Heavenly” Mother’s Day Solo with a Sizzling Hot Bikini Pic

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake might be SoulMates—but they still work on their relationship.

In fact, the 7th Heaven alum got candid about how she and her husband of 12 years balance their personal and professional lives, especially now that the "Cry Me A River" singer is on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

"It's always a work in progress, right?" she explained on The View May 16. "It's constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time."

The 42-year-old noted they try to connect as much as possible, adding that she's especially thankful for products like Zoom and FaceTime which allow Justin to not only keep in touch with her, but also with their sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3. Though there's still a learning curve.

"We've never done this before with two, so I don't know," she exclaimed. "I'm already exhausted—there's been four shows! Oh my god!"