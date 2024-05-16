NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Jessica Biel Says Justin Timberlake Marriage Is a "Work in Progress"

Jessica Biel shared that while she and husband Justin Timberlake have been married for 12 years and share sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, they're always working to stay connected in their marriage.

By Sabba Rahbar May 16, 2024 9:01 PMTags
FamilyJustin TimberlakeJessica BielCouplesCelebrities
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake might be SoulMates—but they still work on their relationship.

In fact, the 7th Heaven alum got candid about how she and her husband of 12 years balance their personal and professional lives, especially now that the "Cry Me A River" singer is on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

"It's always a work in progress, right?" she explained on The View May 16. "It's constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time."

The 42-year-old noted they try to connect as much as possible, adding that she's especially thankful for products like Zoom and FaceTime which allow Justin to not only keep in touch with her, but also with their sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3. Though there's still a learning curve.

"We've never done this before with two, so I don't know," she exclaimed. "I'm already exhausted—there's been four shows! Oh my god!"

photos
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel: Romance Rewind

"I don't know how he is gonna do it," she continued. "I don't know how we're gonna do it, but we're gonna get through it. Somehow, someway."

In fact, Justin's tour was the reason the 43-year-old wasn't able to join Jessica at the 2024 Met Gala earlier this month where she wowed on the red carpet in a watermelon colored silk Tamara Ralph gown with a feathers and crystals embellished cape.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

And the Candy actress made just as many headlines for her stunning look as she did for her unconventional pre-gala prep, namely that she soaked in 20 pounds of Epsom salts the night before. But Jessica stands by it.

"It's just a little hack, like a little red carpet hack," she said on The View. "I think it gives you that nice, relaxing....it's amazing. And it gives you magnesium inside your body."

She added, "I slept really well. I woke up, I felt really good, I felt calm."

And getting a good night sleep is always needed with two young children.

To catch up some of Jessica and Justin's most adorable family moments, keep reading.

Instagram/Jessica Biel

Backstage Pass

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's sons Silas and Phineas rocked the singer's Forget Tomorrow World Tour merch when he kicked off the concert series in April 2024.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake

Mother & Son

Jessica hugged the couple's youngest son Phineas, as seen in this video Justin shared on the actress' 42nd birthday in March 2024.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake

Selfia at Sunset

Justin shared this pic on Jessica's 42nd birthday in March 2024.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake

Couple's Selfie

Justin also shared this snap on Jessica's 42nd birthday in March 2024.

Instagram
Group Hug

Jessica posted a sweet family snapshot as part of her Instagram tribute to Justin on Father's Day 2022. 

justintimberlake / Instagram
Family Band

Justin celebrated Father's Day 2022 by sharing a photo of his "two favorite melodies," sons Silas and Phineas, playing piano together. 

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy 40th Birthday, Jessica

Jessica shared this sweet pic of herself with sons on her 40th birthday.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Sweet Tribute

This was Silas and Phin's birthday banner for Jessica.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Lovebirds

Justin and Jessica enjoyed cake on her 40th birthday.

Instagram / @jessicabiel
A Walk to Remember

"Thankful for my guys," she captioned heartwarming holiday snap. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Jessica Biel and Her "Little Man"

Jessica celebrated her "little man" on his big day back in April 2020. Happy birthday, Silas! 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Birthday Wishes

The Sinner actress marked her birthday on March 3, 2020 with a special cake and her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love." 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Sweet Moments

On Valentine's Day 2020, Jessica shared a sweet picture of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it, "My valentines. Love you guys to the moon."

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Couple Goals

Jessica and Justin looked madly in love at her birthday party in March 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrated Fourth of July 2019.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake
Mother's Day 2019

The trio enjoyed some time at the beach to mark the holiday.

Instagram
Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin and Jessica always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Instagram
Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

Instagram
A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin shared with his social media followers in July 2018. We can't help but agree. 

Instagram
Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin shared with his Instagram followers on Halloween 2018. 

Instagram
Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Instagram
Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" she shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

